Love Nature Trails? Make Sure You Avoid These 5 Michigan Plants

As Master Gardeners, we all spend long hours outside, often working alone, and working with sharp tools. So, let’s start with fashion for gardeners. It is important to dress the part. Long pants, sensible shoes, hat, gloves, and long-sleeved shirt are needed. In summer, that shirt is a sun shirt to protect from the sun and a wide brimmed hat to shield the face. In winter loose fitting layers and a snug hat keep you warm and can be taken off easily. Many gardeners prefer slip-on garden clogs but the idea here is to have shoes that can get wet, fit well, and are comfortable. If you have outside only garden shoes, check them before you put them on to make sure unwanted spiders or insects are not hiding inside. Sunscreen and sunglasses are a must for any season. My favorite gardening clothes are ones that are not fashionable anymore but still have life!