2015 Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat Jeep Cherokee

Roanoke Times
 6 days ago

Nice, ONLY 59,687 Miles! FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, NAV, SINGLE DISC REMOTE CD PLAYER, Tow Hitch, Back-Up Camera, 4x4, Alloy Wheels, 9 AMPLIFIED SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER, LUXURY GROUP AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated...

roanoke.com

2017 Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Ford Edge

Very Nice. EPA 29 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Premium Sound System, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, Aluminum Wheels, ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST, Back-Up Camera CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3...
2015 Silver Ice Metallic Chevrolet Equinox

Great Conditon. $1,600 below J.D. Power Retail!, FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! CD Player, Back-Up Camera, WiFi Hotspot, Onboard Communications System, All Wheel Drive, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC WITH.. Alloy Wheels AND MORE!. SHELOR VALUE. FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for More Information....
2017 Anvil Jeep Renegade

PRICED TO MOVE $500 below J.D. Power Retail! Nice, ONLY 41,360 Miles! 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP, PASSIVE ENTRY REMOTE START PACKAGE, ENGINE: 2.4L I4 MULTIAIR CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Satellite...
2021 Bright White Clear Coat Jeep Grand Cherokee L

Navigation, Third Row Seat, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, 4x4, Panoramic Roof, Captains Chairs, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850R... EPA 25 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Bright White Clear Coat exterior, Overland trim. CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, 4x4, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated...
2016 Bright White Clearcoat Ram 1500

Very Nice, GREAT MILES 36,567! Bright White Clearcoat exterior and Diesel Gray/Black interior, Tradesman trim. Bed Liner, iPod/MP3 Input, Trailer Hitch, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (845R... ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT. READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. iPod/MP3 Input, Trailer Hitch MP3 Player, Electronic Stability Control, Bed Liner, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS.
2017 Classic Silver Metallic Toyota Corolla

Great Shape, ONLY 33,282 Miles! EPA 35 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! SE trim. Sunroof, Lane Keeping Assist, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER PACKAGE, SE PREMIUM PACKAGE, Serviced here, Local Trade-In. SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keeping Assist. Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Release, Steering...
2014 Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat Jeep Wrangler Sport

Clean CARFAX. granite crystal metallic clearcoat 2014 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4WD 5-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT. * 2014 KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards * 2014 KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000 * 2014 KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $25,000. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR....
2016 Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat Jeep Cherokee

EPA 28 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Great Conditon, ONLY 44,052 Miles! Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, 4x4, Back-Up Camera, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC... COLD WEATHER GROUP, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4, ENGINE: 3.2L V6 24V VVT W/ESS AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels Rear Spoiler, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass,...
2018 Celestial Silver Metallic Toyota Highlander

XLE trim. Nice, ONLY 33,169 Miles! FUEL EFFICIENT 26 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Sunroof, NAV, Heated Leather Seats, 3rd Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Quad Seats, FOG LIGHTS, PROTECTION PACKAGE #3, Alloy Wheels CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive,...
2020 Brilliant Silver Metallic Nissan Altima

EPA 37 MPG Hwy/27 MPG City! Very Nice, ONLY 12,858 Miles! Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Monitor, Smart Device Integration, iPod/MP3 Input, [B10] BODY-COLORED SPLASH GUARDS, [B93] CHROME BUMPER PROTECTOR, Back-Up Camera AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, Blind...
HeraldNet

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee grows with a new L model

The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L is a new model adding a third row of seats and 15 more inches of body length to the 2021 Grand Cherokee. Its design and architecture are new, infotainment tech is expanded and updated, and safety and driver-assistance features are more plentiful. The standard...
2020 Brilliant Blue Metallic Clear Coat Jeep Renegade

EPA 29 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Very Nice, GREAT MILES 8,337! Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, 4x4, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2XT JEEPSTER, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC..., Local Trade-In. CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Controls,...
2018 White Clearcoat Jeep Compass

EPA 30 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Nice, ONLY 17,225 Miles! Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Smart Device Integration, Dual Zone A/C, 4x4, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 9HP48 AUTOMATIC... NAVIGATION GROUP CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C,...
2015 Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat Ram 1500

Great Conditon. Nav System, Heated Seats, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, SPRAY IN BEDLINER, Hitch, 4x4, Chrome Wheels, Bed Liner, SINGLE DISC REMOTE CD PLAYER, COMFORT GROUP, LUXURY GROUP, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26Z BIG HORN CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Trailer Hitch, Chrome Wheels. Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks,...
2021 Lunar Silver Metallic Honda Accord

4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 19" Machine-Finished Alloy w/Black Inserts.
2010 Steel Silver Metallic Subaru Outback

Nice. EPA 29 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Steel Silver Metallic exterior and Off Black interior, Outback trim. Motor Trend Sport Utility of the Year, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, AUTO-DIMMING MIRROR W/COMPASS, HOMELI... All Wheel Drive SEE MORE!. SHELOR VALUE. FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671...
2020 Firecracker Red Clearcoat Jeep Gladiator

Nice. Sport S trim. iPod/MP3 Input, 4x4, Bluetooth, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Keyless Start, Aluminum Wheels, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23S, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL, Trailer Hitch. AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential. MP3 Player, Privacy...

