Build strength, recognize threats and improve confidence with this list of self defense classes. This combined list of Metro Detroit self-defense classes all offer different training tactics and techniques, instilling confidence in students while showing them how to protect themselves and others. Being able to protect yourself in all situations is a confidence booster as much as it is a reassurance. When people think of self-defense classes, they may think of karate or tae kwon do, but there are even more options available. Here are a list of six self defense classes to check out around Detroit.