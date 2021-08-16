Cancel
Inglewood, CA

Bon Iver announce reissue, gigs on second album's 10th anniversary

By Live4ever
live4ever.uk.com
 4 days ago

"A decade later, a decade of gratitude," Bon Iver have said on social media. The second, self-titled studio album from Bon Iver will be celebrated ten years on from its original release with an anniversary reissue and two shows at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California on October 22nd and 23rd.

California State
California Entertainment
Justin Vernon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Entertainment
Youtube
Music
Musicdjmag.com

Edge Slayer announces new album, 'Tsureena'

Edge Slayer has announced her forthcoming album. The Louisiana-born, Atlanta-based artist — real name Zarina Crockett — released her most recent EP, 'Dark Thoughts', in September last year, and returns with 'Tsureena' to explore "lurid sexcapades, speculation, and affirmation" through a blend of electronic, pop and R&B. Speaking about the...
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Madonna Announces Reissues Series, Italians Do It Better Release Tribute Album to Her

It's Madonna's birthday and in honor of that she has announced a new partnership with Warner Music Group that will see new reissues of her catalogue, starting in 2022, which will mark the 40th anniversary of the release of her first single. Also, the record label Italians Do It Better have put out a Madonna tribute album today being that the label is named after a T-shirt she wore in the "Papa Don't Preach" video. The album, also entitled Italians Do It Better, features Sally Shapiro, Desire, Club Intl and Madeline Follin of Cults, and others and was produced by Johnny Jewel. Stream it below, followed by some of Madonna's classic videos.
Musicpower953.com

Ed Sheeran to celebrate 10th anniversary of debut album with special London concert

Ed Sheeran will perform his debut album + (Plus) in its entirety next month at a special concert in London. The multi-million-selling album, which was originally released September 9, 2011, helped start Ed on his path to superstardom, thanks to singles like "The A Team" and "Lego House." The gig at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire will take place September 2, and it'll mark Ed's first time playing that venue, which holds just 2,000, since 2011.
Rock Musicwfpk.org

Replacements announce deluxe reissue of their debut album

August 25th will mark the 40th anniversary of The Replacements' debut album so a deluxe reissue is rightly in order!. The new release of Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash will include a whopping 100-song tracklist that will include the band's first-ever demos from 1980, alternate mixes and versions, outtakes, a live recording of the band's show at Minneapolis' 7th Street Entry in January of 1981, and more.
Musicofficialcharts.com

Vinyl reissues from Sinead O'Connor and Roisin Murphy announced for National Album Day 2021

New vinyl versions of albums by Irish artists Sinéad O'Connor and Roísín Murphy are part of National Album Day 2021 which will celebrate women in music. O'Connor's So Far...The Best Of greatest hits, first released in 1997 on CD and cassette, will make its vinyl debut as part of the UK music industry event. The album is available to pre-order now and will be released on October 15, the day before National Album Day.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Bon Iver, Bon Iver (10th Anniversary Edition)

Bon Iver have announced a 10th anniversary reissue of their Grammy-winning sophomore album Bon Iver. The new release appends Justin Vernon and Sean Carey's October 2011 AIR Studios session to the original record. During that session, they played Bon Iver's "Hinnom, TX," "Wash.," and "Beth/Rest," as well as Blood Bank's "Babys" and a cover of Bonnie Raitt's "I Can't Make You Love Me." Revisit the set below.
Los Angeles, CAzumic.com

Bon Iver Plans 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Bon Iver has announced 2021 tour dates to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the self-titled debut album. The newly announced shows are scheduled for October 22 and 23 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, California. According to a post on Bon Iver's social media, "These very special shows will feature a return of the iconic production from the original album's tour in 2012 and L-ISA Hyperreal Sound, the spatial audio technology from L-Acoustics used at select tour dates on our autumn 2019 tour, which fosters a deeper sense of connection with live music as we experience Bon Iver live together." In 2022 Bon Iver plans to tour through Europe beginning in October.
Music940wfaw.com

Madonna To Celebrate 40th Anniversary With Reissue Campaign

Madonna and Warner Music Group announced a milestone, career-spanning global partnership that includes a new agreement for her entire recorded music catalog. According to a press release, the pact includes 17 studio albums plus singles, soundtrack recordings, live albums, and compilations. The new deal includes the launch of an extensive...
Inglewood, CAgrimygoods.com

Bon Iver to play two special nights at the new YouTube Theater in commemoration of sophomore album ten-year anniversary

Bon Iver has announced two Los Angeles concerts at the new YouTube Theater in Inglewood, CA. Bon Iver will perform two memorable nights at the YouTube Theaeter on October 22 and 23 in commemoration of the ten-year anniversary of his sophomore album Bon Iver, Bon Iver. Tickets to Bon Iver at the YouTube Theater go on sale on Friday, August 20 at 10 a.m. Fans can access the artists presale on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 10am. To receive your unique presale code, fans must register to be given a unique code. Additionally, there is a venue presale taking place, Thursday, Aug. 29 at 10am. Use the following ticket link and password: SINCERELY.
Musictheobelisk.net

King Buffalo Announce Second Part of Album Trilogy

King Buffalo recorded their next album, the second in the pandemic-era trilogy previously announced, in a cave. They don't say which specific cave, but I know it was a cave, because I was there. I took notes that I've been sitting on posting for a couple months now. It was a nice cave. I helped them load in, hung around while various technical difficulties were sorted through and sat with headphones on by the control board while they recorded what will serve as the opener and title-track of the next record.
Musicofficialcharts.com

10 incredible chart facts about Ed Sheeran's + album on its 10th anniversary

Ed Sheeran may have recently kicked off his new album campaign with the chart-topping Bad Habits, but he's not forgotten his (equally successful) beginnings, announcing plans to celebrate the tenth anniversary of his debut album +. Ed will play intimate (2000-capacity) show at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on September...
MusicMetalSucks

Lamb of God's Sacrament to Receive 15th Anniversary Digital Reissue

In celebration of the fifteenth anniversary of Lamb of God's massive Sacrament album, Epic Records is issuing an anniversary edition of the album and short documentary. The remastered Sacrament (15th Anniversary) will contain the original album tracks, as well as previously unreleased bonus live tracks recorded at House of Vans Chicago in the band's only live performance of 2020. The album is scheduled for a digital release on August 20, with a vinyl edition slated for early next year. The "Making of Sacrament" feature, originally included on the Walk with Me in Hell DVD, will premiere on YouTube August 20. Watch the trailer below.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

The Rolling Stones Reissuing Tattoo You for 40th Anniversary

The Rolling Stones will reissue their 1981 album Tattoo You on October 22, via Polydor/Interscope/UMe. "Living In The Heart Of Love," one of several previously unreleased tracks to be included with the reissue, is available now. Check it out below. The deluxe formats of the reissue come with a pair...
ProtestsNME

Bon Iver protest Minnesota pipeline at their first show since March 2020

Bon Iver have performed their first live show since March of 2020, headlining the Water Is Life festival in Minnesota to protest the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline. Held at the Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth, the event raised money for Honor The Earth, who aim to stop Canadian oil giant Enbridge from building their proposed Line 3 pipeline expansion.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

34 New Songs Out Today

STEFFLON DON & MS BANKS - "DIP" UK dancehall artist Stefflon Don and rapper Ms Banks have come together for a very lively new song, "Dip." A.A. WILLIAMS - "CONTROL" (ARCO VERSION) Haunting singer/songwriter A.A. Williams has announced a new EP, arco, a strings and vocal reimagining of her debut...
MusicVulture

Madonna to Curate Deluxe Reissues of Her Major Albums

Call her a material girl — if we're talking deluxe material, that is. Madonna announced a return to her original label, Warner Music Group, on August 16, in a new partnership that will find her curating a series of new deluxe editions of many of her classic albums for the first time. The deluxe reissues will begin in 2022, in line with the 40th anniversary of Madonna's recording career, which began with the release of her 1982 single "Everybody" on Warner. As part of the deal, her entire catalogue will move to Warner by 2025, after the pop star released her last three albums, MDNA, Rebel Heart, and Madame X, with Interscope. "Since the very beginning, Warner Music Group has helped bring my music and vision to all my fans around the world with the utmost care and consideration," Madonna said in a statement. "They have been amazing partners, and I am delighted to be embarking on this next chapter with them to celebrate my catalogue from the last 40 years." And if you can't wait 'til 2022 for more Madonna material, you won't have to — the performer's upcoming Madame X tour documentary is out October 8 on Paramount+.
Duluth, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Justin Vernon plans an 'urgent' Bon Iver show in Duluth on Wednesday

While most musicians have been clamoring to perform again in 2021, Justin Vernon has mixed feelings about returning to the road. That uncertainty is partly what led the Grammy-winning Wisconsin song man to jump at the chance to play Bon Iver's first post-quarantine show Wednesday in Duluth. "There's no going...
Protestsmspmag.com

Winona LaDuke and Bon Iver on Their Stop Line 3 Protest Concert

On Wednesday afternoon at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth, Bon Iver is headlining Water is Life, a concert organized by Winona LaDuke's Honor the Earth, to support Stop Line 3 efforts. Line 3 is the $9 billion dollar oil pipeline that's being built by Enbridge, the Canadian-based multinational oil company, that will sluice through 337 miles of Minnesota wilderness connecting the oil sands of Alberta to terminal center on Lake Superior.

