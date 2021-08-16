Album Review: Mr. Jukes And Barney Artist – The Locket

The English band’s hit album ‘In Rainbows’ is often credited as the first surprise album, as well as the first pay-as-you-wish record. The 2007 album was announced just ten days before its release on the band’s blog, rather than the typical weeks or months before hand. Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood revealed in 2010, that the rock group had chosen the unusual release style due to disenchantment with the old format and in respect of the new Internet age: “This coincided with the growth of the internet as a medium to discover and share music, something we had used to reach fans while we made ‘In Rainbows’. This desire to use the technology was driven by distrust and frustration with trying to broadcast our music via traditional media.”