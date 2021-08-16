‘Finch’: Release Date, Cast and More

Everyone loves Tom Hanks, also known as America’s Treasure. Everyone loves dogs or, at the very least, everyone should love dogs. Robots, meanwhile, are a timeless fixture in cinema and don’t need any defending whatsoever. Put all three of these things together and you end up with Finch. From that perspective, it’s a little hard to see how nobody has thought to make a movie like this until now, but better late than never. If you found yourself experiencing a similar reaction to the main three ingredients of Finch, keep reading for everything you could possibly need to know about the upcoming movie.