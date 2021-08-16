Cancel
Here's a guide to make the most profits out of NFTs

Cover picture for the articleNon-fungible token markets are relatively less liquid when compared to cryptocurrencies and move considerably slower. The number of unique users or the size of an NFT community is key to the project's long-term potential and relevance. 85% of DeFi users have interacted with NFTs, reflecting a new wave of interest...

Altcoin Roundup: Here’s a few things to consider when buying NFTs

The nonfungible token (NFT) sector of the cryptocurrency ecosystem has made waves that splashed across the headlines of even mainstream news outlets in 2021. Celebrities, musicians, sports teams, established auction houses and even fast-food restaurants got involved with the creation and/or sale of one-of-a-kind digital items. With the top NFT...
Coinbase will buy $500M in crypto and invest 10% of all future profits in digital assets

Leading U.S. exchange by trade volume, Coinbase, has revealed plans to add half a billion dollars worth of crypto to its balance sheet. Coinbase CEO, Brian Armstrong, announced that the company’s board had approved the crypto spending spree in an August 20 tweet, adding that Coinbase also plans to invest 10% of all profits generated into digital assets moving forward.
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Expected to Hold Support Above $45K

Analysts expect bitcoin to remain above its 200-day moving average. News about a hack at Japan’s Liquid Global exchange on Thursday also weakened bullish sentiment in the crypto market. While the total amount stolen has yet to be determined, the value taken in bitcoin, ether, ripple, tron and other coins could be upward of $90 million, reports CoinDesk’s Eliza Gkritsi.
A Practitioner in the Blockchain World: ViaBTC Continues to Lay out the Entire Ecosystem

The blockchain industry has never been short of topical issues. Within a few short years, hundreds of blockchain companies and projects have experienced their highs and lows in several rounds of bull and bear markets. Some projects rose to fame overnight and then disappeared in the blink of an eye. Countless entrepreneurs and companies keep throwing themselves into the endless stream of popular concepts, just like moths flying into the fire. Only very few can survive. Perseverance has, therefore, become the hardest thing in the most sought-after industry where the cycle of ups and downs continues forever.
Bitcoin Lightning Network Growth Passes New Milestones

However, only about 58% of nodes are operating channels and earning yield. The Lightning Network – a layer 2 payment product built on top of the Bitcoin blockchain that enables secure, private and near-instantaneous transactions at little to no cost – has surpassed 25,000 active nodes for the first time, an indication that the network is growing stronger with more nodes and more channels.
TRON Blockchain Vs Ethereum Blockchain

The invention of the blockchain has submitted itself as the pathway to the future of the digital financial sector. This has changed the way how a digital platform should function. The linking of blockchain with the cryptocurrency domain has been the greatest creation of this century. The effectiveness of this platform soared through the ranks of the digital revolution and carved its name as one of the most influential digital software revolutions in the history of the financial sector. The rise of cryptocurrency didn’t just stay stationary, it elevated its technological architecture by showing the way for the development of numerous blockchain technologies providing a wide range of choices to the crypto community. The TRON blockchain was one of those choices, which is developed to be a competitor to the Ethereum blockchain technology.
Ethereum's rise to No.1 crypto 'seems unstoppable' says deVere Group CEO

Nigel Green is uber bullish on ETH stating that its value will exceed Bitcoin’s within five years. The CEO and founder of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organizations, the deVere Group, has stated that Ethereum’s price appreciation should continue to beat Bitcoin’s in 2021. The deVere Group...
NFTs Rock and Ethereum Rocks Are Selling Out

Ethereum Rocks launched in 2017 with only 100 rocks minted on the blockchain. Rock prices have surged, setting a new price floor of $120,000. One blue-hued rock is currently on sale for 500 ETH, or more than $1 million USD. The current NFT mania is bound to be called “NFT...
NFTs Are Back Again! Here Is What You Need to Know

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have gained significant popularity within the past few months. This upcoming cryptocurrency niche is attracting native industry participants, the creative community and the gaming industry, amongst others. The NFT market peaked at the beginning of 2021, with popular sales like Beeple’s artwork fetching over $69 million. According...
Making the most out of hybrid working

The spread of the Delta coronavirus variant means many companies and employees are uncertain of how plans to return to the office will be impacted. Keith Ferrazzi, founder and chairman of Ferrazzi Greenlight, a global consulting and coaching firm, joined CBSN to discuss how company leaders can optimize their hybrid work-from-home models.
These Are The Ten Most Profitable Companies In Massachusetts

Massachusetts’ economy is largely made up of technological research and development and the service sector. This is a major change from the 17th and 18th century, when agricultural and maritime trade was the biggest contributor to the state’s GDP. After losing pace due to the coronavirus pandemic, Massachusetts’ economy is now back on track. In Q4 2020, the Massachusetts real GDP (gross domestic product) increased by 7.9%, compared to a 4% increase in the U.S. GDP. Let’s take a look at the ten most profitable companies in Massachusetts.
Next Stimulus Check’s Status

Stephanie Bonin, a restaurant owner from the state of Colorado, was the one who introduced the online petition with the help of her husband. The name of the online petition “change.org.” As for now, the total number of Americans who have given their approval for the petition is 2.8 m.
Promoting Popcorn Time Piracy Costs Phone Store Employee Her Job and $6,250

A federal court in Texas has ordered a former employee of a local phone store to pay $6,250 in piracy damages. The woman, who was fired, promoted the piracy app Popcorn Time to customers and also downloaded pirated content herself. The damages award is substantially lower than the $162,500 that was claimed by several movie studios.
Triple Halving author says Ethereum will reach $150,000

Dormant Ethereum, one of the key ingredients that sparks a bullrun, shows signs of moving. As total value locked in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem gets closer to a new all-time high, Ethereum dominance increases. Nikhil Shamapant, independent Ethereum analyst and author of the "Ethereum Triple Halving paper," has a...
Wall Street baffled as major company acquires $50 million in gold bars

A rising U.S. Dollar Index is putting downward pressure on hard assets markets this week. Dollar bulls are counting on the Federal Reserve to start tightening its ultra-loose monetary policy. They expect the Fed to begin tapering its monthly asset purchases later this year. Minutes released on Wednesday from the...
IRS Sending Refunds: Check Your Bank Account NOW

Did you receive some unexpected money in your account?. No, it’s not fourth stimulus check. It’s the Internal Revenue Service that’s distributing refund payments to taxpayers who overpaid their taxes on 2020 unemployment. Even though, IRS hasn’t confirmed this officially, it’s the social media platforms where many users have shared...

