Some of us are starting off to a soggy start this morning as scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving through. A large line of storms continues to push eastward this morning, so make sure to send the kids to the bus stop with their rain gear. We are also off to a warmer start this morning as temperatures only dropped down to the low 70s for most of the area. Humidity is also high, so it’s feeling a little sticky already this morning. This sticky feeling will continue into the afternoon and evening with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. A few spotty showers and thunderstorms will linger into the afternoon, before we dry out for a bit.