RB Kenneth Gainwell could play a significant role for the Eagles

There are decisions to make with the 53-man roster, some that will come more easily than others as the three preseason games are played and the Eagles also take into consideration joint practices against the Patriots and the Jets. The cream usually rises to the top, making the cuts more obvious at most positions. One position where it is going to be difficult – and where the Eagles are going to have to think beyond the immediate roster – is running back. In a 17-game schedule, the extra manpower in that room is going to be needed.