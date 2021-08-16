RB Kenneth Gainwell could play a significant role for the Eagles
After opting out of his last season at Memphis due to COVID, Kenny Gainwell was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 5th round of this year’s NFL Draft. The football world knew what the Eagles were getting out of Gainwell. A small elusive back with great speed that will strengthen the receiving game out of the backfield. Many compared his stature to Current Eagles RB Boston Scott but Gainwell could prove to be so much more.www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0