Can i be put in jail for failing two urines for thc and thats it?

By Asked in Lock Haven, PA
avvo.com
 4 days ago

That is a possibility. If you have an attorney, contact them. If you do not have an attorney, get one. Timothy D. Belt, Esquire Certified as a specialist in the practice of workers’ compensation law by the Pennsylvania Bar Association’s Section on Workers’ Compensation Law as authorized by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. DISCLAIMER: This post is intended as general information applicable only to the state of Pennsylvania. The information given is based strictly upon the facts provided. This post is not intended to create an attorney client relationship, or to provide any specific guarantee of confidentiality.

