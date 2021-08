We were never going to win the war in Afghanistan. It was always going to end the way it has ended. For those looking for someone to blame, they should look at who was in charge when we invaded Afghanistan, not who is in charge as we leave. A rudimentary understanding of the history of that country was all that was needed to know choosing to invade Afghanistan as a response to the 9/11 attacks on this country was a move condemned to failure. A brutal, punishing attack on the country that gave safe harbor to bin Laden and al Qaeda was absolutely necessary. But that blow should have been delivered solely from the air, not on the ground.