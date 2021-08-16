Share Price Information for Tiziana Life Sc (TILS)
Tiziana Life Sciences plc Invites You to Join Us at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit. NEW YORK & LONDON, August 16, 2021 - Tiziana Life Sciences plc (NASDAQ: TLSA, LSE: TILS) ("Tiziana" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, neurology, inflammation and infectious diseases, announces today that Dr. Kunwar Shailubhai, CEO & CSO will be attending the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit.www.lse.co.uk
