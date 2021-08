Some residents in southern Riley County and a portion of Wabaunsee County were without power for as long as 4 hours Wednesday evening. Bluestem Electric Cooperative says the cause for the outage was burnt power lines across US Hwy 177 south of Manhattan. It impacted the Hunter Island substation as well as areas south of Manhattan. Bluestem General Manager Mike Morton tells KMAN there was actually a burnt line laying across the road for some time. Fortunately there were no injuries.