Nascent Health’s SoPure stevia gets “no questions” GRAS response from FDA
The GRAS notification covers all steviol glycosides extracted from the stevia leaf, broadening SoPure’s authorized usage status to include its entire stevia portfolio. Ingredient supplier Nascent Health Sciences LLC (Iselin, NJ) has received a “no questions” letter from FDA in response to a Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) notification submitted for the company’s SoPure stevia ingredients. The news about the GRAS notification (GRN 983) was reported by GRAS Associates, a subsidiary of Nutrasource Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical Services (Guelph, ON, Canada). GRAS Associates compiled and submitted the GRAS Notice to FDA on behalf of Nascent Health Sciences.www.nutritionaloutlook.com
