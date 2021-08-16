Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Nascent Health’s SoPure stevia gets “no questions” GRAS response from FDA

By Jennifer Grebow
nutritionaloutlook.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe GRAS notification covers all steviol glycosides extracted from the stevia leaf, broadening SoPure’s authorized usage status to include its entire stevia portfolio. Ingredient supplier Nascent Health Sciences LLC (Iselin, NJ) has received a “no questions” letter from FDA in response to a Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) notification submitted for the company’s SoPure stevia ingredients. The news about the GRAS notification (GRN 983) was reported by GRAS Associates, a subsidiary of Nutrasource Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical Services (Guelph, ON, Canada). GRAS Associates compiled and submitted the GRAS Notice to FDA on behalf of Nascent Health Sciences.

www.nutritionaloutlook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stevia#Dairy Products#Nascent Health#Sopure#Gras Associates#Nutraceutical Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
Related
Medical & Biotechfdanews.com

LumiraDx Gets EUA from FDA for COVID-19 Test

London-based LumiraDx has received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for its COVID-19 antibody test. The test, which is designed to identify recent or prior infections by measuring the body’s adaptive immune response, has been commercially available in Europe since receiving the CE mark in September 2020. The SARS-CoV-2 Ab...
Healthtargetedonc.com

Eflapegrastim Still Not Approved by FDA After New Complete Response Letter

The FDA has issued a complete response letter to the developer of eflapegrastim, for which a biologics license application was submitted for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. The FDA has cited manufacturing deficiencies and is requiring that the facilities be reinspected. The FDA has issued a complete response letter to...
Medical & BiotechBenzinga

Qiagen's COVID-19 Antigen Test Gets FDA Emergency Use Approval

The FDA has granted emergency use authorization (EUA) to Qiagen N.V.'s (NYSE: QGEN) QIAreach SARS CoV-2 Antigen Test. The rapid, portable test can detect COVID-19 antigen in people with active infections in 2 to 15 minutes. The test can process an average of around 30 swab samples per hour, providing...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Moderna COVID Vaccine's Possible Higher Link To Heart Inflammation Investigated By FDA

Moderna’s (MRNA) COVID vaccine is being investigated by the Food and Drug Administration for a possible link to a high risk of heart inflammation in young adults. Some who get the company's shot are thought to be at a higher risk of being diagnosed with the rare condition than previously believed but it is too early for regulators to reach a conclusion at this time, citing that more work was needed before a recommendation could be made, sources told The Washington Post.
Industryskepticalraptor.com

Pfizer and Moderna mRNA COVID vaccines are really vaccines – obviously

Here we go again – I keep seeing the new anti-vaxxer claim that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are not, in fact, vaccines but are either “medical devices” or “gene therapy.” I keep trying to stay up with every single myth and trope pushed by the anti-vaxxers, but I swear that there’s a new one every day.
Medical ScienceMedicalXpress

Can a heartburn drug help doctors treat COVID-19?

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors in Wuhan noticed something surprising. Many of the elderly patients who survived the virus were poor: not exactly the demographic you would expect to fare well in a health crisis. A review of the survivors' medical records revealed that a significant...
Public Healthtechstartups.com

Largest real-world study conducted by Oxford University found that covid vaccines are less effective than advertised

For months, Pfizer and Moderna had advertised their covid vaccines as having efficacy rates of over 90% against Covid-19 after two doses. In a statement on its website, Pfizer said “Analysis of 927 confirmed symptomatic cases of COVID-19 demonstrates BNT162b2 is highly effective with 91.3% vaccine efficacy observed against COVID-19, measured seven days through up to six months after the second dose.”
Public HealthKevinMD.com

The Delta variant Is a monster and our last weapon is the unvaccinated

Oh, how the tide has turned. Three months ago, COVID was ravaging my homeland, India. The Delta variant was burning through the country like an uncontrolled wildfire. People carted dying relatives town to town, desperately seeking hospital beds or a whiff of oxygen. A cousin in India said, “COVID is not taking lives, just the beds. Lack of oxygen is taking lives.”
Douglas County, ORkqennewsradio.com

AVIVA HEALTH NOW OFFERING THIRD DOSES OF PFIZER AND MODERNA COVID-19 VACCINES

Aviva Health is now offering third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to individuals who are immunocompromised. A release said that follows authorization from the Food and Drug Administration and the Oregon Health Authority that certain people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised can receive a third dose of the mRNA vaccines.
Advocacyaidshealth.org

Mass Die-in at Pfizer HQ: Advocates Blast Shameless Vaccine Profiteering

Over 100 advocates from AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) and its partner organizations showed up in force at the Pfizer Inc. world headquarters in New York City on Tuesday to demand an end to pharma giant’s pandemic profiteering as part of a global “Vaccinate Our World” (VOW) campaign. Spurred on by...
PharmaceuticalsWashington Post

U.S. review of possible link between Moderna vaccine and uncommon side effect delays adolescent approval

Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine for adolescents has yet to be authorized by federal health officials in part because they are investigating emerging reports that the shots may be associated with a higher risk of a heart condition in younger adults than previously believed, according to two people familiar with the review who emphasized the side effect still probably remains very uncommon.
Labor IssuesOccupational Health Safety

OSHA Updates Guidance on Protecting Unvaccinated Workers

An updated guidance was issued by the U.S. Department of Labor’s OSHA in order to help employers protect workers from the coronavirus. The guidance reflects developments in science and data, including the CDC’s updated COVID-19 guidance issued July 27. The updated guidance, however, expands information on appropriate measures for protecting workers in higher-risk work places with mixed-vaccination status workers. This mainly includes industries such as manufacturing, meat, seafood and poultry processing, high-volume and retail grocery and agricultural processing. This is often prolonged due to close contact with others.
Healthnutritionaloutlook.com

NPA files citizen petition for reversal of FDA policy on N-acetyl-L-cysteine

NPA files citizen petition for FDA to reverse its position that N-acetyl-L-cysteine cannot be marketed as a dietary supplement. The Natural Products Association (NPA, Washington, D.C.) has filed a citizen petition arguing for the reversal of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) position that the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA) prohibits manufacturers from marketing products containing N-acetyl-L-cysteine (NAC) as dietary supplements. FDA asserts in multiple warning letters that products containing NAC cannot be marketed as dietary supplements because the ingredient was approved as a new drug in 1963, and there are no records of NAC being marketed as a dietary supplement prior to that date.
Sciencenutritionaloutlook.com

Pairing curcumin, zinc may boost curcumin’s antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and bioavailability abilities, review paper states

A new review paper covers another promising approach to improving curcumin’s bioavailability: complexing curcumin with metals—zinc, in particular—to improve its bioavailability as well as its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory capabilities. Despite its many health benefits, curcumin, derived from turmeric (Curcuma longa), is a notoriously hydrophobic ingredient. Curcumin’s water insolubility makes bioavailability...

Comments / 0

Community Policy