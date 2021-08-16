Cancel
Books & Literature

Waiting and hoping

By Aug 16, 2021
Brookings Register
 4 days ago

Ross Gay, a poet who defiantly affirms the possibilities of hope and gratitude, reminds us that the capacity to make a sound, to speak, to sing, is fully connected to the capacity to breathe, to live. Gay​’s recent book of essays, “The Book of Delights,” is its own catalogue of such hope.

Ross Gay
#Gay
Comments / 0

