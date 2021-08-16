ESPN ‘would love’ to partner with F1 longer-term

ESPN wants to continue its partnership with Formula 1 for a longer-term deal beyond next season, according to its director of programming and acquisitions. Liberty Media’s takeover of F1 was soon followed by the transfer of broadcast rights in the US from NBC Sports to ESPN. At the time, it was understood that Liberty wanted to keep its options flexible as it launched an OTT service. However, with ESPN now in its third year of broadcasting F1 and seeing ever-increasing viewership figures, John Suchenski said the network is keen to retain the rights beyond the end of its current contract that expires after 2022.