Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

ESPN ‘would love’ to partner with F1 longer-term

By Chris Medland
racer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESPN wants to continue its partnership with Formula 1 for a longer-term deal beyond next season, according to its director of programming and acquisitions. Liberty Media’s takeover of F1 was soon followed by the transfer of broadcast rights in the US from NBC Sports to ESPN. At the time, it was understood that Liberty wanted to keep its options flexible as it launched an OTT service. However, with ESPN now in its third year of broadcasting F1 and seeing ever-increasing viewership figures, John Suchenski said the network is keen to retain the rights beyond the end of its current contract that expires after 2022.

racer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#F1#Espn#Formula 1#Liberty Media#Nbc Sports#Ott#Racer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Motorsportsracer.com

Broken curb delivers 'a bunch of carnage' on Indy road course

A broken curb on the Indianapolis road course led to a multi-car crash in Sunday’s inaugural Cup Series race. William Byron, running fourth, was the first driver to spin off Turn 6 on lap 79. Unfortunately for Byron, he was the first driver to come across the damaged area after being hit and broken by the third-place driver and Byron’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Kyle Larson. It shot Byron wide off the corner, and he spun across the track to the right.
Motorsportsracer.com

Briscoe showed 'lack of awareness' - Hamlin

Chase Briscoe said it wasn’t intentional, and Denny Hamlin doesn’t believe it was malicious, but their contact in overtime on the Indianapolis road course led to a discussion afterward. Briscoe spun Hamlin from the race lead off Turn 9 with two laps to go. Making matters worse, Briscoe had cut...
Motorsportsracer.com

Robin Miller's Mailbag for August 18, presented by Honda Racing / HPD

Welcome to the Robin Miller Mailbag presented by Honda Racing / HPD. You can follow the Santa Clarita, California-based company at: hpd.honda.com and on social media at @HondaRacing_HPD and https://www.facebook.com/HondaRacingHPD. Quetions for Robin can be sent to millersmailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t always guarantee...
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: The ideal replacement candidate for Kyle Busch

With Kyle Busch done competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Bubba Wallace would be a perfect replacement in a part-time role at Joe Gibbs Racing next year. For quite some time, Kyle Busch had made clear that he would be retiring from NASCAR Xfinity Series competition once he reached 100 career victories.
Motorsportsblackbookmotorsport.com

COTA partners with Sports Illustrated for F1 US Grand Prix

Hospitality set to be located by turn 12 of the circuit. Formula One race venue Circuit of the Americas (COTA) has announced a partnership with American sports magazine Sports Illustrated to launch a new hospitality venue. Known as Club SI, the venue is set to debut between 22nd and 24th...
Motorsportsracer.com

INSIGHT: What's driving F1's U.S. boom?

Formula 1 in the United States is enjoying a rapid increase in popularity. We can see it in RACER.com’s traffic numbers, and ESPN can see it in its viewing figures. Averaging 946,000 viewers per race, this season is up 41% on the last “normal” year in 2019, and a significant 56% on last season. The French and British grands prix both exceeded the one million mark in terms of average viewers, with Paul Ricard delivering to be the second-largest cable audience on record for an F1 race, behind only the 1995 Brazilian Grand Prix – the first race in Brazil after the death of Ayrton Senna.
Motorsportsracer.com

RLL primed for third full-time IndyCar in 2022

Bobby Rahal’s long-held dream of expanding the Rahal Letterman Lanigan NTT IndyCar Series team to three full-time entries is about to come true. RACER understands the two-car effort led by Graham Rahal in the No. 15 and Takuma Sato in the No. 30 will be joined by the part-time No. 45 entry transitioning to a full season program after the team recently reached its fundraising goal to field three cars at every round for 2022.
sportswar.com

I would love to see this. Wonder if LP has any interest in coaching?

Do we think Isaiah Wilkins’s position is the beginning of CTB grooming -- truebluehoo01 08/14/2021 8:28PM. I’ve always thought London would make a great assistant to CTB -- FauquierHoo 08/15/2021 3:10PM. I would love to see this. Wonder if LP has any interest in coaching? ** -- Buckeye Hoo 08/15/2021...
MotorsportsMiami Herald

NASCAR Cup driver sidelined for weekend race due to COVID-19 protocols

NASCAR Cup driver Corey LaJoie will miss this weekend’s race at Michigan due to COVID-19 protocols, Spire Motorsports announced Thursday. LaJoie races for Spire in the No. 7 Chevrolet, which will be driven by Xfinity driver Josh Berry on Sunday. LaJoie is not experiencing symptoms and did not test positive...
Motorsportsracer.com

'No indication there was anything wrong with that curb' - Boles

Indianapolis Motor Speedway track president Doug Boles did not expect there to be curbing issues Sunday afternoon. “There was no indication earlier today there was anything wrong with that curb, so it was a little bit of a surprise for us when during the race it started having issues,” Boles said after the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.
Indianapolis, INracer.com

OPINION: NASCAR on the Indy road course was great – until it wasn't

Any reflection about what happened at in Sunday’s Cup race at Indianapolis needs to be broken into two parts – before lap 79 and after lap 79. Let’s start with before lap 79, when life was good. NASCAR and the Speedway were headed toward a successful day running the Cup Series race on the road course for the first time. The event was flowing by, and there was no unnecessary drama.
Motorsportssportspromedia.com

ESPN “hopeful” of long-term F1 rights contract

Director of programming and acquisitions John Suchenski believes ESPN will help F1's US growth. ESPN wants to continue its partnership with Formula One beyond the 2022 season, according to John Suchenski, the US broadcaster's director of programming and acquisitions. After Liberty Media's acquisition of the global motorsport series in 2017,...
Motorsportsracer.com

Andretti pursuing Formula 1 team takeover

The United States could have another team in Formula 1 if the efforts of a former driver prove to be successful. RACER has learned Andretti Autosport team owner Michael Andretti has been actively pursuing an F1 team to acquire, with multiple sources pointing towards the 1993 McLaren F1 pilot being in discussions with representatives from more than one team, including Haas F1’s Gene Haas.
racer.com

Conti 'needs to be better' as eNASCAR Playoffs loom

After winning the first race of the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series and booking his ticket to the playoffs, JR Motorsports’ Michael Conti has backed up his win on the superspeedway at Daytona with two more top five finishes and five additional top 10 results. With playoffs looming and his last win coming some six months ago, it’s crunch time.
NFLLaredo Morning Times

Genius Sports Taps ESPN, NFL Vet Steve Bornstein to Run U.S. Business

As Genius Sports’ first president of North America, Bornstein will be responsible for the group’s commercial operations in the U.S. and Canada, including its core data business, its streaming endeavors and its growing marketing efforts. He’ll also help identify potential acquisition targets, and manage the company’s partnerships with U.S. leagues, like the NFL, NASCAR and the NBA.
Motorsportsracer.com

Palou keeps cool after Indy blow-up cuts championship lead

The engine failure suffered by Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou during the Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway served to significantly tighten up the NTT IndyCar Series points chase. Palou now leads by just 21 points over Arrow McLaren SP’s Pato O’Ward and 34 over his Ganassi teammate Scott Dixon. The blow-up was was all the more frustrating for Palou for the fact he had overcome early engine mapping issues to run fourth and was challenging the cars ahead when his wounded Honda finally let go.
Indianapolis, INracer.com

NASCAR racers warming to Indy left-right challenge

Putting aside the debate about the road course versus the oval, NASCAR Cup Series drivers appeared to enjoy turning left and right in Saturday’s practice at Indianapolis. “It’s different,” Brad Keselowski said. “It has its own flavor to it. All road courses have their own flavor, but this one has the feel of an F1 track where some of them are just road courses. This one is really well done from that perspective, and clean and nice.”
Michigan StatePosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Driver change ahead of Michigan race

As a result of COVID-19 protocols, Corey LaJoie will not compete in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway. For the second time in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, a Spire Motorsports driver has been sidelined as a result of COVID-19 protocols. This time, the team’s full-time driver, Corey LaJoie, will miss this Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

Comments / 0

Community Policy