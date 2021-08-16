Cancel
Clarinda, IA

Prison inmate Joshua Pierce dies

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Clarinda) The Iowa Department of Corrections says Joshua Michael Pierce was pronounced dead at 3:25 a.m. this morning at the University of Nebraska Medical Center after being found unresponsive in his cell at the Clarinda Correctional Facility. The cause of death will be determined by the State of Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office. An investigation is pending. Pierce was 32 years old at the time of his death.

Pierce had been serving a 40-year maximum term for the crimes of Operating Vehicle No Consent, Dominion/Control of Firearm/Offensive Weapon by Felon, Going Armed with Intent and Habitual Offender (Property and Person) from Wapello County. His sentence began on January 22, 2018.

