NZD/USD: Incremental Move Higher Shows Willingness to Fight

FX Strategists at UOB Group noted EUR/USD could grind lower and visit the 1.1600 zone in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we highlighted that ‘while EUR could weaken further, the still oversold conditions suggest that EUR is unlikely able to break the major support at 1.1670 for now’. The subsequent EUR weakness exceeded our expectations as EUR breached 1.1670 and dropped to 1.1664. Despite the decline, downward momentum has not improved by all that much. From here, EUR could edge lower and test the next major support at 1.1640 first before the risk of a rebound would increase. Resistance is at 1.1695 but only a break of 1.1715 would indicate that the current downward pressure has eased.”