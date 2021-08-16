Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

NZD/USD: Incremental Move Higher Shows Willingness to Fight

By NZD Editor
ForexTV.com
 4 days ago

Forex) Advertisement Heavy swings in the dollar make highly profitable trades The one-month trend for the NZD/USD is showing an incremental move as the bullish momentum fights higher . The NZD/USD is …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

forextv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertisement#Momentum#Usd#Nzd#Forex#Nzd Usd#The Nzd Usd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD still poised for a move to 1.1600 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group noted EUR/USD could grind lower and visit the 1.1600 zone in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we highlighted that ‘while EUR could weaken further, the still oversold conditions suggest that EUR is unlikely able to break the major support at 1.1670 for now’. The subsequent EUR weakness exceeded our expectations as EUR breached 1.1670 and dropped to 1.1664. Despite the decline, downward momentum has not improved by all that much. From here, EUR could edge lower and test the next major support at 1.1640 first before the risk of a rebound would increase. Resistance is at 1.1695 but only a break of 1.1715 would indicate that the current downward pressure has eased.”
CurrenciesForexTV.com

USD/JPY Price Whims Under 110.00 amid Lack of Market Catalyst

The USD/JPY pair continues to move sideways, so we have to wait for a valid breakout from the current pattern before deciding to take action again. A valid breakout above the upper median line (UML). Failing to approach and reach the median line (ML) signals a potential growth towards 111.65 pivots. The USD/JPY price continues … Continued.
RetailForexTV.com

GBP/USD Price Dips to 1.36 amid Haven Flows, ahead of UK Retail Sales

GBP/USD continues to fall towards 1.3600 on Friday. US Dollar keeps on gaining as the risk-off sentiment prevails and Fed tapering talks provide support. The market is eying on the UK retail sales data to further gauge risk sentiment. Technically, an upside correction may be seen around the 1.3570 – 1.3600 area. The GBP/USD price … Continued.
MarketsForexTV.com

EUR/USD Slips Below 1.1700 Despite Stronger German PPI m/m

Department of Labor reported positive unemployment claims for the previous week, adding pressure on EUR/USD prices. EUR/USD dropped for four consecutive sessions despite stronger German PPI figures. Forex trading market participants may look to sell trades below the $ 1.1655 level today. The EUR/USD closed at $1.1674 after reaching a high of $1.1717 and a … Continued.
StocksForexTV.com

FTSE Price Prediction: Foreign Turmoil Heralds Bearish Scenario

FTSE price in freefall with fifth consecutive negative session Turmoil in Afghanistan and rising Covid19 cases spooking investors Markets all over the world experiencing sharp drops as the international situation continues to cause concern The FTSE price continued to tumble in Friday’s session with another 0.5% drop to the 7044 level. This is almost 2% … Continued.
BusinessForexTV.com

NZD/USD to climb towards 0.74 by year-end – Westpac

While NZD/USD may test 0.6800 in near-term, economists at Westpac expect the kiwi to surge higher towards 0.74 assuming a short NZ lockdown and a return to the economic recovery trend. “Tuesday’s …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Retailbabypips.com

Daily U.S. Session Watchlist: GBP/NZD

This might mean more losses for the Kiwi, as traders push back their RBNZ hike expectations. And now for the headlines that rocked the markets in the last trading sessions:. New Zealand credit card spending accelerated from 6.4% to 6.9%. Upcoming Potential Catalysts on the Economic Calendar:. Canadian retail sales...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY now moved into a consolidative phase – UOB

According to FX Strategists at UOB Group, USD/JPY is now seen trading between 109.30 and 110.55 in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘while the rapid advance appears to be running ahead of itself, there is room for the current USD strength to test 110.20 first before easing off’. Our view was not wrong even though the pullback from the high of 110.22 was sharper than expected (low of 109.47). Momentum indicators are turning ‘flat’ and for today, USD is likely to trade sideways, expected to be within a 109.55/110.05 range.”
MarketsForexTV.com

AUD/USD Analysis: Sour Risk to Takeout 0.71 Despite PBOC’s Inaction

AUD/USD marks fresh yearly lows despite PBOC’s inaction. Earlier, upbeat employment data could not lend support to the Aussie. Stocks are declining while bonds are rising as the risk sentiment remains off. Covid concerns are keeping pressure on the Australian dollar. The AUD/USD technical and fundamental analysis reveals a strong bearish scenario as the market … Continued.
CurrenciesForexTV.com

NZD/USD Price Aiming for 0.6800 amid Tapering Clues in FOMC Minutes

The NZD/USD pair is under massive selling pressure, so it could drop deeper in the short term. The price could rebound if the Dollar Index resumes its current decline. Unfortunately, the bullish reversal was invalidated after making a new lower low. The NZD/USD price maintains a bearish outlook, so a further drop is favored. It’s … Continued.
CurrenciesForexTV.com

GBP/USD Outlook: Bears to Take-out 1.37 as USD Strengthens after Fed

GBP/USD drops as the US dollar dominates the market after FOMC minutes. Investors are fleeing to safe-haven assets amid the spread of Delta variant. The UK struggles with inflationary pressure amid Brexit and pandemics. The GBP/USD price outlook suggests a bearish continuation as the US dollar dominates the market amid Fed tapering clues in the … Continued.
MarketsForexTV.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Price Tumbles Below 0.72 Despite Upbeat Jobs Data

AUD/USD plunges despite better-than-expected jobs data. Aussie remains dominated by a stronger dollar amid Fed’s tapering talks. Delta variant has been at its worse in Australia, providing no breather to the Aussie. The AUD/USD daily forecast suggests a bearish continuation that cracked the 0.7200 level. The weakness stems from the hawkish Fed’s meeting minutes. –Are … Continued.

Comments / 0

Community Policy