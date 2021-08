Sen. John Hoeven says reconstruction of the scenic loop in the Theodore Roosevelt Park should be completed in 2022. A five-mile stretch of the road was damaged in a landslide. Hoeven says the National Park Service has committed $39 million to the project. He says preconstruction work – design and a geotechnical assessment – was completed last year, and construction is scheduled to start in 2022. “We’re working to update and repair the Theodore Roosevelt National Park’s infrastructure, with $39 million having been slated for the rebuilding of a 5-mile stretch of the south unit’s scenic loop.”