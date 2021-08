When Ben Platt released his debut studio album Sing to Me Instead in 2019, which borrowed from pop’s traditional and easy listening areas, the beloved actor and singer had already amassed an ardent fanbase of supporters across social media. That was primarily due to his appearances in films like Pitch Perfect, Ricki and the Flash, or his Tony Award-winning run in the titular role of Dear Evan Hansen. While the pop of his first record recalled the sound of perhaps Bublé, Sinatra, or even the show tunes of his Broadway forefathers, Platt’s compelling vocal ability, as well as his openly queer lyrics, were enough to generate cross-generational appeal, similar to Adele’s 21.