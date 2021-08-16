Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boone County, IN

Firefighters drop from the sky

By Maria Flora maria.flora@reporter.net
Posted by 
The Lebanon Reporter
The Lebanon Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I0UZi_0bTJC2wr00

Central Indiana firefighters flocked to Boone County last week to rappel from high buildings.

They began Monday on their five-day ropes rescue course and ended Friday by rappelling down the side of Witham Hospital’s North Tower in Lebanon.

Twenty-four firefighters stood one at a time at the roof’s ledge, checking the safety gear that tethered them to the building. Then they hopped over the side and found footing high on the brick wall. Most hesitated in that stance for a moment before beginning their descent.

“That first leap is a big one,” Zionsville Fire Capt. Brian Miller said.

“It feels a little like a roller coaster at first,” added Blake Dougherty, Zionsville’s probationary firefighter of the year. “You sure hope your rope holds.”

Dougherty spent part of his descent head down, as each trainee had the option to invert on the way. Plainfield Firefighter Wyatt Waddell drew laughter from the guys on the roof by blurting “hell no,” when asked mid-trip if he would invert.

Waddell first experienced rappelling during training Monday and said it was becoming easier by week’s end.

Advanced Rescue Solutions of Indianapolis trained firefighters from Zionsville, Lebanon, Whitestown, Pike Township, Indianapolis, Decatur, Plainfield, Westfield, Avon and beyond. Any firefighter from Marion or its donut counties could participate, Miller said. Firefighters and retired firefighters teach ARS’s advanced rescue courses.

Firefighters here learned how to best rescue people with high lines and also practiced at the Boone County fire training tower in Lebanon, the Whitestown water tower, and a Whitestown hotel, Miller said.

They even transferred mock patients in suspended baskets from the Witham tower to another Witham roof – all by rope and several stories above the parking lot.

Comments / 0

The Lebanon Reporter

The Lebanon Reporter

Lebanon, IN
983
Followers
72
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lebanon Reporter

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitestown, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
Plainfield, IN
Boone County, IN
Government
Zionsville, IN
Government
Lebanon, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Marion, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Accidents
City
Decatur, IN
Zionsville, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Westfield, IN
City
Zionsville, IN
City
Avon, IN
Boone County, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Boone County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Lebanon, IN
Government
City
Lebanon, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Accident#Central Indiana#Ars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Related
Connecticut StatePosted by
The Hill

Hurricane warnings issued for New York, Connecticut

Hurricane warnings were issued for parts of New York and along the coast of Connecticut as Tropical Storm Henri is slated to become a hurricane on Saturday and start making landfall later this weekend. The National Hurricane Center said in an advisory on Saturday morning that hurricane conditions were expected...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
CarsPosted by
The Hill

GM expands Bolt electric car recall to include 73,000 more vehicles

General Motors (GM) announced on Friday that it would be expanding its recall on Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to their defective batteries and potential associated fire risks. GM said in a press release that batteries in these vehicles, which were made by their supplier, LG, could have “two manufacturing...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Mike Richards steps down as new 'Jeopardy!' host

Mike Richards, the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" who was tapped to succeed Alex Trebek as host of the venerable game show franchise, announced Friday he is stepping aside amid recent scrutiny over past comments about women, Jews and poor people. "I was deeply honored to be asked to host the...
California StateNBC News

Judge rules California ride-hailing law unconstitutional

LOS ANGELES — A judge Friday struck down a California ballot measure that exempted Uber and other app-based ride-hailing and delivery services from a state law requiring drivers to be classified as employees eligible for benefits and job protections. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch ruled that Proposition 22...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Hill

Biden to nominate Rahm Emanuel for ambassador to Japan

President Biden will nominate former White House chief of staff and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel (D) to serve as his ambassador to Japan, the White House said Friday. The Hill had previously reported Emanuel was the expected pick for Biden's envoy to Japan, but the announcement had been held up while other ambassadorships were announced and sent to the Senate for confirmation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy