Firefighters drop from the sky

Central Indiana firefighters flocked to Boone County last week to rappel from high buildings.

They began Monday on their five-day ropes rescue course and ended Friday by rappelling down the side of Witham Hospital’s North Tower in Lebanon.

Twenty-four firefighters stood one at a time at the roof’s ledge, checking the safety gear that tethered them to the building. Then they hopped over the side and found footing high on the brick wall. Most hesitated in that stance for a moment before beginning their descent.

“That first leap is a big one,” Zionsville Fire Capt. Brian Miller said.

“It feels a little like a roller coaster at first,” added Blake Dougherty, Zionsville’s probationary firefighter of the year. “You sure hope your rope holds.”

Dougherty spent part of his descent head down, as each trainee had the option to invert on the way. Plainfield Firefighter Wyatt Waddell drew laughter from the guys on the roof by blurting “hell no,” when asked mid-trip if he would invert.

Waddell first experienced rappelling during training Monday and said it was becoming easier by week’s end.

Advanced Rescue Solutions of Indianapolis trained firefighters from Zionsville, Lebanon, Whitestown, Pike Township, Indianapolis, Decatur, Plainfield, Westfield, Avon and beyond. Any firefighter from Marion or its donut counties could participate, Miller said. Firefighters and retired firefighters teach ARS’s advanced rescue courses.

Firefighters here learned how to best rescue people with high lines and also practiced at the Boone County fire training tower in Lebanon, the Whitestown water tower, and a Whitestown hotel, Miller said.

They even transferred mock patients in suspended baskets from the Witham tower to another Witham roof – all by rope and several stories above the parking lot.