XRP, Bitcoin Cash and Two Other Altcoins Positioning To Outperform Bitcoin, Predicts Top Crypto Analyst
A widely followed crypto analyst and trader says XRP, Bitcoin Cash and two other crypto assets are poised to ignite rallies to potentially outperform Bitcoin (BTC). The popular crypto strategist, known in the industry as DonAlt, tells his 289,000 followers that the XRP/BTC pair is printing a large inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, which is a technical formation that could signal the emergence of an uptrend.dailyhodl.com
Comments / 0