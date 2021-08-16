McDowell man faces federal charges following an investigation into drugs and guns in Western North Carolina
ASHEVILLE — A McDowell County man is among those snared in a sweeping investigation into drugs and guns in western North Carolina, federal officials said Monday. Acting U.S. Attorney William T. Stetzer said a multi-agency investigation into methamphetamine trafficking and illegal firearm possession in western North Carolina has led to federal drug and gun charges filed against 25 individuals.mcdowellnews.com
Comments / 0