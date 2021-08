The New Orleans Saints have a bit of a problem on their hands. The passing game this year is likely going to struggle, but it’s not just because head coach Sean Payton will be going into his first season in New Orleans without legendary quarterback Drew Brees at the helm. No, the issue this year will likely like in the fact that whichever of the legendary power duo Tayemis lines up at quarterback, they likely won’t have anyone to throw the ball to. That, my friends, is an issue.