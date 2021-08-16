Mary Lee Shaw, 98

Mrs. Mary Carol Twetten Fambro passed peacefully in the presence of her family on August 16, 2021 at her residence in Rome, Georgia. Mrs. Fambro was born in Fredrick, Wisconsin on August 23, 1931, the daughter of the late Alvin and Eunice Twetten. She grew up in Fargo, North Dakota with her beloved late brother, James Twetten. She graduated from Fargo Central High School in 1949 and from North Dakota State University in 1953 where she was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority. Upon graduation, Mrs. Fambro moved to Great Falls, Montana as an English teacher where she met Lieutenant Paul Fambro who was stationed there in the US Air Force. They wed on June 25, 1955 in Fargo and just celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. Mrs. Fambro retired from teaching when they moved to Georgia and dedicated most of her adult life caring for her two daughters and husband as he expanded his retail business. She loved spending time with her two granddaughters and was known for never missing a Grandparents' Day. She lived to meet her great granddaughter and namesake Caroline Fambro Hamerski. Mrs. Fambro was a member of First United Methodist Church of Rome and served in a number of different capacities. She was an avid bridge player accomplishing the goal of Silver Life Master as well as being an excellent bridge teacher. She and her family enjoyed many trips to their Florida beach home, and she never missed an opportunity to go. Her interests included cruising, catching up with old friends, reading, and loving on her toy poodle, Ebbi. Mrs. Fambro found companionship in Debra Wells and Angela Stephens as they helped care for her for many years. Mrs. Fambro loved them dearly. Mrs. Fambro is survived by her husband Paul Fambro of Rome, GA, her daughters Kathy Fambro of Rome, GA, Laurie (Jim) Ford of Ormond Beach, FL, her granddaughters Lauren (Kevin) Hamerski of Fulton, MD, and Molly Ford of Denver, CO as well as her great granddaughter Caroline Hamerski. The Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, August 24th at 11am at Rockmart First United Methodist Church, 135 West Church Street, Rockmart GA. The service will be officiated by Reverend Robert Brown and Reverend Gil Watson. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd, 400 Turner McCall Blvd. Suite 102 Rome, GA 30165.