Mary Lee Shaw, 98

roblawnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePALESTINE — Mary Lee Shaw, age 98, of Palestine, died on Aug. 15, 2021, at BridgePointe Health in Vincennes, Indiana. She was born July 22, 1923, in Lawrenceville, the daughter of Chester and Anna (Kirkwood) Young. A 1941 graduate of Lawrenceville High School, she would further her education in Vincennes, where she attended business school. On May 15, 1943, she married Harold R. Beckes.

roblawnews.com

Comments / 0

