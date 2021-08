I read Michael LeVault’s guest commentary (“Regarding homelessness, the time to act is now,” Sun City Independent, July 14, 2021). I can agree with him that we really do need to protect our communities from becoming camping grounds for homeless people and I agree that, as he says, this is a “human” problem. It is important that we remember that each one of the homeless is another human! Although the tactics Mr. LeVault suggests may work temporarily, they seem to be trying to cure the problem by attacking or controlling the symptom.