The growth of new COVID-19 infections in Orange County is slowing compared to prior weeks, a signal that the peak of the delta wave could be near. While in prior weeks case counts grew week over week between 30% and 67%, last week the growth was about 8%, said Dr. Raul Pino, the local state health officer. This week, it could be flat, he said. The positivity rate has also held steady at 20%, ...