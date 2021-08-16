Investing in water quality could fatten up cattle
Renovating dams and improving water quality could fatten up cattle and reap long-term financial rewards, according to a new study by the Australian National University (ANU). Aussie researchers, led by Leo Dobes, conducted a cost-benefit analysis of renovating dams to promote weight gain for cattle on farms in south-eastern Australia. They found that there was a strong likelihood that per-farm financial benefits would outweigh the costs of renovating, with an increase of 1.5 times for NSW and up to 3 times for Victoria.cosmosmagazine.com
