Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Spencer Rattler Projected as No. 2 QB, No. 9 Overall Pick in 2022 NFL Draft by SI's Draft Bible

By Josh Callaway
Posted by 
AllSooners
AllSooners
 4 days ago

College football is less than two weeks from seeing its first official games of the 2021 season, which means the final 2022 NFL Draft projections of the summer are coming in before the actual play on the field helps the real order take shape for next spring.

Jack Borowsky of Sports Illustrated’s Draft Bible put together a mock draft on Monday and it will probably catch the attention of many, especially Oklahoma fans, for the hierarchy he features at the top with the quarterback position.

At the No. 1 overall spot is Nevada quarterback Carson Strong - not Sooners signal-caller Spencer Rattler like many have anointed.

Rattler doesn’t come off the board all the way until the No. 9 spot to the New York Giants, albeit as the second quarterback selected. These are the only two QBs taken in Borowsky’s mock draft.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18iPAF_0bTJ4lHI00
Spencer Rattler Ty Russell / OU Athletics

Obviously, there is a lot to unpack here as this is a stark contrast from what we have seen from other mock drafts that largely have Rattler as the first player off the board with North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell closely in pursuit. Strong has been someone with a very positive trend and obviously that is what Borowsky sees continuing throughout the season into next April’s draft.

There is one other Sooner who also finds himself in this mock draft with defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas going No. 31 to the Kansas City Chiefs. Between Thomas, Perrion Winfrey and Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma looks to have a few potential first-rounders along their defensive front.

This is just one mock draft of many still nearly eight months before the selections are actually made, but it is still fun to look ahead and see the differing opinions. Here, Rattler is QB2 and just hanging in as a top-10 pick.

Where he will actually land, time will have to tell.

Comments / 0

AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
482
Followers
743
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Thomas
Person
Sam Howell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#Mock Draft#College Football#American Football#Si#Sports Illustrated#The New York Giants#The Kansas City Chiefs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College Sportsatozsportsnashville.com

The SEC has a new Steve Spurrier and it’s not Lane Kiffin or Mike Leach

One of the best things about SEC football — aside from the incredible on-field play — is the great personalities that have come through the conference. Former Florida Gators/South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Steve Spurrier is probably the biggest personality the SEC has seen during its existence. Spurrier, who retired...
Alabama StatePosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Saban’s huge new Alabama contract will set a record

Alabama announced the terms of Nick Saban’s new contract at the school, and the numbers are unsurprisingly eye-watering. While Saban’s base salary remains the same, the Alabama coach’s talent fee got a big hike in his new extension, which runs through the 2028 season. In 2023-24, Saban will become the first college head coach to make eight figures annually when his salary jumps to $10.3 million. The final six years of the deal are all over $10 million, topping out at $11.5 million in 2028-29.
NFLYardbarker

Broncos GM has interesting take about passing up on QB in NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos surprised everyone during April’s NFL Draft by passing up on both Mac Jones and Justin Fields for star cornerback Patrick Surtain II. Corner didn’t seem to be too much of a need in Denver. Meanwhile, the Broncos had just added veteran journeyman Teddy Bridgewater to compete for the starting job with a struggling Drew Lock — the latter of whom tied for the league lead in interceptions a season ago.
NFLnbcsportsedge.com

2022 NFL Draft QB rankings: Malik Willis

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. 2022 NFL Draft preseason QB rankings. 25. Tanner Morgan | Minnesota |...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Rasheed Wallace News

Longtime NBA big man Rasheed Wallace has a new job. The former Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers star is joining Penny Hardaway’s staff at Memphis. Wallace, who made four All-Star teams and won an NBA title during his 16-year professional career, had been a high school head coach in North Carolina the last two seasons. He also spent one year on staff with the Pistons in 2013-14.
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team Name News

We’re getting closer and closer to the Washington Football Team finally announcing its new name. The franchise has reportedly cut its options down to three. The rebranding of the WFT has been a long time coming. There is no set date for when the new moniker will be announced, but logic tells us the organization will want to have one in place in plenty of time for the 2022 season.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
College Sportssportswar.com

No way UM to SEC. ACC probably has buyers remorse with UM

Apparently significant changes to the ACC would trigger, add or subtract. -- wwhokie1 08/14/2021 5:19PM. Clemson, FSU and Miami say “sure” as they sign up with the SEC** -- hokieZ71 08/14/2021 3:19PM. While I tend to agree I’ll give it a shot as it relates to a national -- Femoyer...
Fort Collins, COBrush News Tribune

Keeler: Forget Bryce Young. Or Spencer Rattler. If Heisman Trophies were won on promises, CSU’s Todd Centeio would be 2021 front-runner.

FORT COLLINS — If Heisman Trophies were won on promises, you can forget J.T. Daniels, Bryce Young and Spencer Rattler. That puppy is Todd Centeio’s bust to lose, America. “I don’t believe that I’m an impaired passer,” Centeio, CSU’s graduate quarterback, said Tuesday at the Rams’ football media day. “I feel like I actually throw the ball better than I run the ball. And I truly believe that running the ball, I’m good at that as well.”
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Dan Quinn’s 10 best draft picks

It goes without saying, there were a whole lot of highs and a whole lot of lows during Dan Quinn’s time as the Atlanta Falcons head coach. There were the first few seasons where the Falcons were continually winning, and then there were the last few seasons where the Falcons have been a joke around the NFL.
Auburn, ALchatsports.com

Auburn football: Fans still reacting to Bryan Harsin’s “hat gate”

Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin holds a press conference after an open football practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Yesterday was quite a wild day on the job for some of the media reporting on Auburn football practice. Why? First-year head coach Bryan Harsin distributed Auburn-branded hats to the media at practice, and that was just absolutely unacceptable behavior, apparently.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft: Breaking Down The Top EDGE Rushers

Dane Vandernat, Director of Personnel for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, recently joined ‘The State of Football’ to talk about some of his favorite Senior edge rushers for the 2021 season. Chauncey Manac, Louisiana. Chauncey Manac of Louisiana caught his eye as a former Georgia commit that decided to go the...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: 2 candidates emerge for Lakers’ remaining roster spots

According to a report, the Los Angeles Lakers are eyeing two players as potential options to fill in the team’s remaining roster spots. “Forward JaKarr Sampson, who spent the past two seasons in Indiana, and veteran guard Tim Frazier are two more free-agent names that have emerged as candidates for the two roster spots that the Lakers plan to fill,” wrote Marc Stein in a post published to his Substack.
Nebraska State247Sports

Nebraska football NCAA investigation: Rick Neuheisel says Huskers 'outed themselves'

Nebraska football fans woke up to some disturbing news on Wednesday morning, as it was reported that the school and head coach Scott Frost were under investigation for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games. The allegations might seem small to some but many believe these are Nebraska’s first steps towards getting out of Frost’s contract. Former Colorado head coach Rick Neuheisel firmly planted himself in that camp on ESPNU Radio on Wednesday.
Oregon StatePosted by
On3.com

Nick Saban scoffs at Oregon's uniform combination

Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Tuesday threw shade at Oregon when asked about their popular Nike uniforms, as the team is well known for introducing dozens of alternate jerseys, uniform combinations and accessories every season. “We have two [uniforms],” Saban said in response to Oregon. “Red jerseys at home....
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Justin Shorter, Gator receivers must replace first-round NFL draft picks

Aug. 6—After a breakout season for the Florida offense in 2020 things are back to being a little bit of an unknown. Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback Kyle Trask is gone as are his top three pass catchers from a year ago — Kyle Pitts, Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes. The three combined for 2,343 yards and 31 touchdowns through the air.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Buccaneers first-stringers in danger of losing jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

Coming into the season as NFL champions and aiming to repeat in the 2021-22 NFL season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have become the first champion in NFL history to bring back all 22 starters from their Super Bowl-winning team. Having said that, there are a few players on this deep and dynamic Super Bowl-winning Bucs squad who are in danger of losing their starting spot before the upcoming season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy