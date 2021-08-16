Cancel
Stocks

Sunset Market Commentary

By KBC Bank
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLacking impetus from the economic calendar, the elements that colored the Asian session extended into European and early US dealings. Reports of the state of emergency (Japan) or general lockdowns (Australia) being prolonged came amid a disappointing batch of monthly Chinese data that suggested growth momentum is easing. The main victim of today’s minor risk-off setting are equities. European stocks slide between 0.6 and 1%. The EuroStoxx50 is thus set to snap an impressive 10-day winning streak. Wall Street sheds up to 0.8% (DJI). Core bond yields initially held up well, erasing most or all of earlier safe-haven driven losses. But things took a turn for the worse when the US started joining. The US yield curve now bull flattens with losses mounting up to 4.8 bps (10y). German Bunds return back to their opening highs, sending the yield curve a little less than 2 bps lower at the long end. Peripheral spread changes vs the German 10y yield widen with Italy and Greece (+3 bps) underperforming peers.

