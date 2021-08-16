Amazon Unveils Trailer for 'LuLaRich,' Investigative Docuseries About the LuLaRoe Pyramid Scheme

This is big, y’all: Amazon’s Prime Video has landed rights to the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards, marking the first time a major entertainment-industry kudocast will air exclusively on a streaming platform. The one-year deal comes after CBS and ACM producer Dick Clark Productions broke off talks on a new licensing arrangement for the show earlier this summer, ending a 23-year run for the show on the Eye network. Amazon’s announcement of the deal only mentions Prime Video, but it would be logical for the company to also use the ACMs to funnel audience to its free, ad-supported IMDb TV platform, thus allowing a broader audience to watch next year’s shows and also avoid criticism of the awards being put behind a paywall. IMDb TV is fully integrated into Prime, so Prime customers would barely notice the difference were that to happen. Amazon could in theory also simulcast the ACMs on its Twitch platform, further aggregating additional audience.