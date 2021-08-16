Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon Unveils Trailer for 'LuLaRich,' Investigative Docuseries About the LuLaRoe Pyramid Scheme

By Kate Aurthur
New Haven Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“LuLaRich” is a four-part docuseries — from “Fyre Fraud” documentarians Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason — examining the pyramid scheme that was (and shockingly still is) LuLaRoe. The explosive growth of the clothing company, which began as a multi-level marketing scam in which people (mostly women) sold leggings to one another, while also signing up new retailers to be beneath them in the pyramid, has played out, as so many evil things do, mostly on Facebook. The doc series features former retailers and LulaRoe staffers as talking heads, who’ve tried to dig themselves out from their ruined lives.

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Studios#Pyramid Scheme#The Pyramid#Amazon Unveils Trailer#Hulu#Cori Shepherd Stern#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV ShowsPosted by
TechRadar

7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and more this weekend

It’s been a while since the last good sci-fi thriller, hasn’t it?. Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is probably the most recent example of a bona fide mind-bender, so it’s no surprise that Nolan’s sister-in-law and Westworld co-creator, Lisa Joy, should be the one to re-ignite the synapses in our moviegoing brains with Reminiscence, a time-hopping adventure in the vein of Inception.
MoviesTechRadar

How to watch Reminiscence online: stream the new HBO Max movie today

From the co-creator of HBO’s Westworld comes an edge-of-your-seat science fiction movie set in the very near future. Starring Hugh Jackman and Thandiwe Newton, it’s a visually stunning film driven by a gripping central mystery. Here we explain how to watch Reminiscence online with a HBO Max subscription, available to stream for 31 days from its theatrical debut.
Moviesstartattle.com

The Voyeurs (2021 movie) Amazon Prime Video, trailer, release date

Pippa and Thomas move into their dream apartment. They notice that their windows look directly into the apartment opposite – inviting them to witness the volatile relationship of the attractive couple across the street. But when they attempt to anonymously intercede in their lives, they unwittingly set in motion a chain of events leading to deadly consequences. Startattle.com – The Voyeurs 2021.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

2022 ACM Awards to Stream Exclusively on Amazon Prime Video

For the first time ever, the Academy of Country Music Awards will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in 2022, marking the first time a major awards show has done so. Since its first ceremony in 1966, the ACM Awards has become the longest-running country music awards show in history, showcasing the industry’s biggest names and up-and-coming talent.
TV & VideosAdvanced Television

Amazon Prime Video adds profile images

Amazon Prime Video has rolled out its newest feature, Amazon Original profile images. Users worldwide can now update their Prime Video profile image to feature a variety of Amazon Original characters, such as Midge from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to Homelander from The Boys. Available on all devices that support...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Phoebe Dynevor leaves Netflix and Bridgerton for an Amazon Prime series

Phoebe Dynevor catapulted her career thanks to her role as Daphne in Bridgerton, streaming service series Netflix which achieved the all-time record in a premiere. He is currently in the middle of production on the second season., which it would be his last participation for tackling new projects, like the one Amazon Prime Video has in mind. Which?
InternetPopculture

Everything Coming to Amazon Prime in September 2021

With August winding to a close, Amazon Prime Video has its sights set on September. Although the streamer already has an impressive streaming catalog, it will debut a massive list of new original and licensed material available to stream in September, including a curated collection of titles to honor Hispanic Heritage Month. The Prime Video content will also include new content coming to IMDb TV, which is available for free with no Prime membership needed.
Video Gamesvitalthrills.com

Official Foundation Trailer Unveiled by Apple

Apple TV+ today unveiled the official Foundation trailer, which previews the adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s iconic, award-winning novel series (buy at Amazon) coming to the streaming service on September 24, 2021. You can watch the Foundation trailer using the player below. Revealing a deeper look than ever before at the...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Amazon Studios Developing Feature Film ‘This Is Always’ With Mina Shum Directing And Daniel Dae Kim Eyed To Star

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios, 3AD and Motoko Kimura are teaming up to develop the feature film This Is Always with Mina Shum writing and directing and Daniel Dae Kim in talks to star. The film, which is based on a successful Japanese television series Pure Soul from YTV, follows two forty-somethings who feel perfectly content living their lives free of commitment until they meet one another. When a tragic unforeseen incident turns their lives upside down, can they still be perfect for each other? Shum will executive produce, with Kim and John Cheng producing via 3AD. Kimura will also produce. Pure Soul was created and produced...
NFLPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

ACM Awards Move to Amazon From Longtime CBS Home

Amazon is getting into the awards-show business. The tech and retail giant’s Prime Video streaming platform will stream the Academy of Country Music Awards live in 2022. The awards, produced by MRC’s Dick Clark Productions, are moving to the streamer from their longtime home at CBS, which has aired the ACM Awards since 1998. “We’re excited to continue to expand our content offerings for Prime Video customers by being the exclusive home for the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2022 and honoring the best in country music,” said Vernon Sanders, co-head of television at Amazon Studios. “Reaching this milestone with our...
Aerospace & DefenseETOnline.com

Watch the Trailer for Netflix's Docuseries About SpaceX's Civilian Mission to Space

This September, four civilians will travel into space for a multi-day trip orbiting Earth. After the likes of Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson, they’ll be the first non-astronauts to leave the planet in the 50-plus years since NASA put a man on the moon. And their mission, known as Inspiration4, will be documented from beginning to end in the upcoming Netflix series Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space.
MoviesHuntingtonNews.Net

Movie Studios Blink Due to Delta

The Delta surge has dropped movie theatre confidence levels by customers to 61%, according to Hollywood Reporter. It was 81% in early July. Studios have once again gone into m delay mode for some films. VENOM 2 has been pushed back. Clifford the Dog is now tba. Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania has been sold to Amazon Prime.
MusicVulture

The Academy of Country Music Awards Are Heading to Amazon Prime Video

This is big, y’all: Amazon’s Prime Video has landed rights to the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards, marking the first time a major entertainment-industry kudocast will air exclusively on a streaming platform. The one-year deal comes after CBS and ACM producer Dick Clark Productions broke off talks on a new licensing arrangement for the show earlier this summer, ending a 23-year run for the show on the Eye network. Amazon’s announcement of the deal only mentions Prime Video, but it would be logical for the company to also use the ACMs to funnel audience to its free, ad-supported IMDb TV platform, thus allowing a broader audience to watch next year’s shows and also avoid criticism of the awards being put behind a paywall. IMDb TV is fully integrated into Prime, so Prime customers would barely notice the difference were that to happen. Amazon could in theory also simulcast the ACMs on its Twitch platform, further aggregating additional audience.
TV Seriesgamingideology.com

Netflix New Shows: Netflix and Sony’s 3000 Pictures Announce Cast for “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” – Netflix News

BAFTA Rising Star Award Winner Jack O’Connell (“‘71”, “Unbroken”, “Godless”) and Matthew Duckett have joined Golden Globe Winner Emma Corrin in “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” for Sony’s 3000 Pictures and Netflix. The film is the first to be produced under the new partnership where Sony Pictures will offer Netflix a first look at any films it intends to make for streaming – but it is not yet clear if it will be globally available via the streaming service.
Comicsthestreamable.com

A Look at Upcoming Streaming Content, Including ‘Star Wars: Visions’

Disney+ has announced the Japanese and English dub voice casts for Star Wars: Visions, an upcoming anthology series from Lucasfilm that launches on Wednesday, Sept. 22. It tells new Star Wars stories through the window of anime. Lucasfilm partnered with seven top Japanese anime studios and an all-star cast of recognizable voices to produce the new take.
TV Seriescgmagonline.com

The Wheel of Time Series Gets a First Look and Release Date

A first look at the Amazon Prime Video adaptation of The Wheel of Time has been revealed via Entertainment Weekly, the series will be released later this year. The new ‘world-spanning’ fantasy series is being described as the new Game of Thrones, the only difference the novel series was finished before this series started. The upcoming show is based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling novel series which is set in a fantastical world where magic exists, but only certain women can enter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy