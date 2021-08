Dan Harris, weekend co-anchor of ABC News’ Good Morning America, said on Sunday that he would depart the network to focus on his meditation company. Harris said on the show. that he would be leaving in two months. “This was a difficult decision for me,” he said. “As some of you may know, I’ve been spending a lot of time on my extracurricular gig, my side hustle, a meditation company, called Ten Percent Happier. It’s been a lot to juggle and even though I’m a public proponent of work/life balance, if I’m honest, I’ve struggled to follow my own advice.” Harris has been...