This is the second day of the mask mandate put into place by the El Paso Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza and here are a few things you need to know. 1. How long can the mask mandate stay in place - El Paso City Attorney Karla Nieman will be in court on August 31st with Texas Governor's Greg Abbott’s office in front of the local judge who issued the restraining order that allows Ocaranza’s indoor mask mandate to continue. Both sides will present their cases for and against the mask mandate and for and against the types of powers that Abbott has to issue a mask mandate ban. Nieman will also be arguing against Abbott's authority to issue a mask mandate ban at the local level.