Clayton, MO

Jewish leaders denounce comparing mask mandates to Holocaust

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Democratic St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and several Jewish leaders are criticizing comments at recent County Council meetings that compared mask mandates to the Holocaust. With the delta variant of COVID-19 surging in St. Louis County, Page sought to require masks in indoor public places. A judge earlier this month issued a temporary restraining order against the mandate after the County Council voted to overturn it. The last two County Council meetings have drawn large crowds of mask opponents, including some who compared the mandate to the Holocaust. Rabbi Susan Talve, speaking at a news conference Monday, called such a comparison “overt antisemitism.”

abc17news.com

