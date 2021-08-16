You’re wrong about which wild animals will kill you
I really hate to admit this, but nature intimidates me. I know. I’m one of those. My main fear as a city slicker? Animal encounters. I spoke with experts from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, as well as from the Audubon Society of Arkansas, to learn more about coexisting with some of Arkansas’s most formidable residents. Learn who to avoid, who is really dangerous, and who just wants to be left alone. Hint: it’s not who you’d think.arktimes.com
Comments / 0