You’re wrong about which wild animals will kill you

When it comes to the coronavirus, things are going from bad to worse. Doctors are asking us to think of the Delta variant as a whole new virus, one far more dangerous than the first. How can you stay safe? Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University's School of Public Health, appeared on the "COVID: What Comes Next" podcast, available from The Providence Journal and the USA TODAY Network, to discuss exactly that, and he issued some rather terrifying warnings—and some cogent solutions. Read on for 6 points that could help you stay safe and end the pandemic—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.