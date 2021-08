Moore is behind rookie Terrace Marshall in the competition for the Panthers' No. 3 receiver job, Joseph Person of The Athletic reports. Moore was signed this offseason coming off a strong campaign with the Seahawks, but Carolina's subsequent drafting of Marshall in the second round immediately gave him significant competition to serve behind DJ Moore and Robby Anderson. After the first couple weeks of training camp, Marshall now has been deemed the favorite to be the third wideout, with coach Matt Rhule admitting the team is aiming to force-feed Marshall to ensure his readiness ahead of Week 1. Although Moore still can stake his claim with a quality preseason, the veteran ultimately may be destined for the fourth place on the depth chart, hurting his stock overall.