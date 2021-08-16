Adam Driver on singing, surrealism and ‘Annette’

Ron and Russell Mael, the enigmatic oddball brothers better known as Sparks, have been recording music together for more than half a century, yet 2021 might be one of the biggest years of their lengthy careers. First came The Sparks Brothers, the documentary-slash-love letter directed by lifelong superfan Edgar Wright that chronicles how “your favorite band’s favorite band” has continued to reinvent themselves into their seventies. One of the best things about The Sparks Brothers is the way it channels the quirkiness of the titular duo in every aspect of its production, from the bombastic opening anthem announcing the film to the tongue-in-cheek captions on most of the talking heads to the closing scene in which the Maels declare a bunch of unlikely (or are they?) statements about themselves. How better to summarize the tone of the film, and the band themselves, than the moment in which Wright asks the Maels, “Are you a real band?” to which Ron Mael firmly responds, “Next question.”