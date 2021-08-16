Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers fans required to bring masks to preseason game Saturday

wtae.com
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers fans will be required to bring their masks to Heinz Field for the upcoming preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Saturday. According to an e-mail from the Pittsburgh Steelers Ticket Office, all guests, staff and vendors at Heinz Field will be required to wear a mask while visiting any of the indoor areas of the stadium, regardless of vaccination status. Indoor areas include:

www.wtae.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#American Football#Heinz Field#The Detroit Lions#Upmc Club#Pnc Champions Club#North Club#Steelers Pro Shop#Heinz Field Management#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
NFLYardbarker

Antonio Brown Kicked Out of Buccaneers Practice

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was kicked out of Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice, according to Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud. The Bucs are practicing with the Tennessee Titans in Tampa Bay. During one-on-one drills, Brown had an altercation with Titans' cornerback Chris Jackson. Brown reportedly ripped Jackson's helmet off, which resulted him being removed from the field.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team Name News

We’re getting closer and closer to the Washington Football Team finally announcing its new name. The franchise has reportedly cut its options down to three. The rebranding of the WFT has been a long time coming. There is no set date for when the new moniker will be announced, but logic tells us the organization will want to have one in place in plenty of time for the 2022 season.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Steelers WR Chase Claypool’s 3-word reaction after suffering injury

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool suffered a low ankle sprain in training camp on Tuesday, which caused him to exit early. Ben Roethlisberger and Eric Ebron helped him off the field and initially, it didn’t look good as he couldn’t put any weight on his leg, but the second-year wideout took to Twitter to assure that he was just fine.
NFLUSA Today

Photo Gallery from Cowboys-Steelers preseason game

A look at some of the best snaps from the Cowboys preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Dallas lost 16-3 to fall to 0-1 in the preseason. Several Cowboys missed the first of four exhibition contests, including quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott, WR Amari Cooper, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and offensive linemen Tyron Smith and Zack Martin.
Posted by
ClutchPoints

Cardinals great Larry Fitzgerald reveals plan for 2021 NFL season

Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald is currently a free agent with the NFL regular season right around the corner. With Fitzgerald remaining unsigned and staying silent all offseason about his next move, the Cardinals greatest wideout of all-time revealed his plan on SiriusXM’s “Let’s Go,” with Jim Gray. “For now,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Steelers: Alex Highsmith shows out in Hall of Fame Game

Alex Highsmith showed his pass rush potential in the Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame Game win. The Pittsburgh Steelers dominated in all three phases Thursday night, beating the Dallas Cowboys in the first preseason game of the year 16-3. There were excellent performances all around. Josh Dobbs played pretty well at quarterback, Chase Claypool looks ready to pick up where he left off, and Kalen Ballage might have an inside track at the RB2 role. Another great performance came from edge rusher Alex Highsmith.
NFLwdadradio.com

STEELERS BEGIN PREPARATIONS FOR SATURDAY’S GAME AGAINST LIONS

Preparations continued for the Steelers on Monday in preparation for their upcoming preseason contest with the Detroit Lions on Saturday with a closed practice, and one of the areas highlighted during practice was the running back platoon. Running backs coach Eddie Faulkner commented on how his committee of running backs...
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Duplicate numbers can cause confusion during Steelers preseason games

Did Dan Moore Jr. just get a sack? I thought he was an offensive lineman. I thought Anthony McFarland was a running back. What’s he doing intercepting a pass?. These are common phrases uttered by Steelers fans in the heat of the moment as they tried to discern which players were involved in certain plays during the Hall of Fame game on Thursday night. When having almost 90 players on the roster, it’s difficult enough to try to figure out who each player is. Add in the fact the Steelers have several sets of duplicate numbers on the team at this moment and the knee-jerk reaction to a play can leave some Steelers fan scratching their head.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Podcast: The Winners and Losers after the Steelers vs. Cowboys preseason game

The Steelers beat the Dallas Cowboys 16-3 in Hall of Fame Game action, but the opponent was inconsequential. It’s how the different units played and the men battling for spots looked. As always there are winners and losers every week. This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join BTSC senior editor Jeff Hartman for this and more on “Let’s Ride”.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Post Hall of Fame Game

Well, by the time you are reading this, I am off camping again, so the intro is being written on my lunch Thursday... Did you watch any of the Hall of Fame ceremonies or even follow them via the billion different media type options? If so, what was your big take away?
NFLPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Analysis: Which Steelers are rising and falling after first preseason game?

The Steelers beat the Cowboys 16-3 on Thursday night in the Hall of Fame Game. Let's take a look at the Steelers who are rising and falling as the preseason rolls on:. • Pressley Harvin III. The rookie punter out of Georgia Tech had a great debut as he tries to unseat veteran Jordan Berry. Harvin pinned the Cowboys on their 1-yard line late in the second quarter. The 48-yarder bounced inside the 1 and stayed there. Harvin also pinned the Cowboys on their 10 on his first punt of the game and averaged 45.8 yards on his four punts.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers work out a trio of players heading into preseason game vs. the Eagles

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off their first preseason win after their 16-3 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL’s annual Hall of Fame game. With the players having off Friday, the organization was looking at available talent still on the market. In fact, they hosted three players for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy