Pittsburgh Steelers fans required to bring masks to preseason game Saturday

Did Dan Moore Jr. just get a sack? I thought he was an offensive lineman. I thought Anthony McFarland was a running back. What’s he doing intercepting a pass?. These are common phrases uttered by Steelers fans in the heat of the moment as they tried to discern which players were involved in certain plays during the Hall of Fame game on Thursday night. When having almost 90 players on the roster, it’s difficult enough to try to figure out who each player is. Add in the fact the Steelers have several sets of duplicate numbers on the team at this moment and the knee-jerk reaction to a play can leave some Steelers fan scratching their head.