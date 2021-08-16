Local Mom Offers Community a Unique Experience with New Candle Class Studio in Downtown Toledo

Taylor Holloway of Callisto Terra Candles is bringing some warmth and light to downtown Toledo with the launch of her new shop and candle class studio. As a single mother of 4, she is seeking community support through fundraising and candle giveaways to help make this dream come true. The soft opening for the shop is set for September 11th, 2021 in the Art on Market Shoppes building at 201 S. Erie St. Toledo, OH (same side as Libbey Glass). Donations and volunteers can visit www.callistoterra.com for more details.