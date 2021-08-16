Cancel
Arc is high-throughput graphics brand of Intel

By Sidra Arshad
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, Intel has formally announced its customers’ diverse graphics brand. Intel Arc is going to span software and hardware services and extend over several hardware generations. The first products, codenamed Alchemist (formerly DG2), are expected to come in the first quarter of the next year in mobile as well as desktop form factors.

