Perhaps many consumers and tech enthusiasts didn’t see this one happening so soon but with Huawei now out of the Top 5 Mobile Brands, it has been easier for other OEMs to be on top of the rankings. In Q1 2021, the global phone market saw Xiaomi climbing to third place, just behind Apple. And then in the following quarter, it has overtaken Apple as per Canalys Research. It meant Xiaomi was Number 2. We said Samsung better watch out and true enough, Xiaomi is now the No. 1 Smartphone Globally. This is according to Counterpoint.