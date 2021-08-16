Cancel
Economy

Controversy Regarding the EU’s New Crypto Regulation

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleControversy Regarding the EU’s New Crypto Regulation. The EU Commission has unveiled a proposal to beat financial crime by putting regulatory pressure on cryptocurrency platforms. The new amendment has raised privacy concerns as it allows crypto users to be tracked and transactions to be traced. Stricter rules will address financial...

Mairead Mcguinness
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EU regulators to investigate Illumina's completion of Grail deal

BRUSSELS, Aug 20 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Friday opened an investigation into U.S. life sciences company Illumina’s completion of its takeover of cancer detection test maker Grail deal despite an ongoing EU probe to see if this breached merger rules. Illumina closed the Grail takeover on Wednesday and...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

BRUSSELS, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The European Union expects Novavax (NVAX.O) to submit data needed for the possible approval of its COVID-19 vaccine around October, an EU official told Reuters on Friday, in what could be another delay for the U.S. biotech firm. Novavax signed a deal with the EU...
BusinessTech Dirt

Why The EU Needs To Get Audits For Tech Companies Right

Discussions over the right – or at least a good – way to regulate big tech companies are heating up in the European Union (EU). Several legislative proposals are set to be negotiated, with public and behind-the-scenes lobbying in full swing already. As with any regulation, a key question is how to hold corporate decisionmakers accountable for their actions and how to create transparency. Some of the ways this has typically been done in other industries include legally mandated corporate compliance regimes, rules for financial or supply chain transparency and mandatory risk assessments and audits. These ideas are coming to the tech sector now, too, especially with the draft “Digital Services Act” (DSA). The DSA suggests new due diligence rules for platforms such as Facebook and YouTube, for example, regarding what processes are in place for content moderation and how they deal with potential infringements on users’ fundamental rights. Audits are introduced to check whether companies comply with the DSA’s due diligence rules.
EconomyMoney Morning

How the New Crypto Regulation on Taxes Would Affect You

After years of neglecting crypto regulation on taxes - or crypto regulation of any sort - Congress finally tossed a few sentences into the $1 trillion infrastructure bill. Predictably, they just made things worse. And the media didn't help, often characterizing the provision as a "crackdown" on crypto users. For...
Worldthepaypers.com

South Korea expands crypto regulations to foreign entities

South Korea’s Anti-Money Laundering-related law, the Act on Reporting and Using Specified Financial Transaction Information, has been amended and went into effect on 25 March 2021. Under the amended act, VASPs are required to register their business with the Korea Financial Intelligence Unit (KoFIU) prior to the commencement of their...
Worldbeincrypto.com

South Africa Tightens Crypto Taxation Regulations

The South African Revenue Service (​​SARS) tightens its regulations on the taxation of digital assets such as cryptocurrencies up to 45%. From a recent report from a South African business journal, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) intends to tighten their policy on crypto taxation. For South Africans taxpayers this means their intentions while holding crypto, determines whether their holdings and gains are revenue or capital.
Congress & Courtsprotocol.com

The government can't crack crypto regulation

Good morning! This Tuesday, the fight over crypto regulation is just getting started, former Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee is getting out of prison, and there's a new Instagram trend, but only if you're Gen Z. The Big Story. Regulating crypto is hard work. Senators working on a roughly $1...
StocksTechCrunch

Equity Monday: Apple’s privacy flap continues as crypto regulation looms

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines. This is Equity Monday, our weekly kickoff that tracks the latest private market news, talks about the coming week, digs into some recent funding rounds and mulls over a larger theme or narrative from the private markets. You can follow the show on Twitter here and me here.
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Elon Musk Calls For Careful Consideration In New Crypto Regulation Bill

The new crypto infrastructure bill going in front of the House has been at the forefront of discussions in the crypto market lately. Regulation continues to be an important topic in the market. As country after country tries to put out regulation in favor of or against crypto. This has so far led to some interesting developments in regards to crypto regulation. Some countries are openly against cryptocurrencies, in the case of India. While others have openly embraced them, like El Salvador.
WorldCoinTelegraph

Brazil’s central bank president endorses crypto regulation

Speaking at an online event organized by the Council of the Americas, Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank of Brazil, shared his views on transparent payments networks, the country’s central bank digital currency project and crypto regulation. Campos Neto has been a staunch advocate of the cryptocurrency space...
Marketsu.today

Crypto Exchange OKEx Appears in Canadian Regulator's Crosshairs

OKEx has become the latest cryptocurrency exchange to appear in the crosshairs of the Ontario Securities Commission. In a statement published on Aug. 19, the Canadian regulator claims that Aux Cayes FinTech, the Seychelles-based operator of the exchange, offered its services in the largest Canadian province without initiating any compliance discussions with the regulator.
MarketsWired

New Regulation Could Cause a Split in the Crypto Community

Big Crypto has arrived. On August 10, following days of wrangling and furious tweeting, cryptocurrency enthusiasts, advocates, and entrepreneurs watched in horror as the US Senate approved a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, complete with an article that many fear might jeopardize the whole American crypto sector beyond repair. The controversial rule would require that “brokers” of transactions in digital assets—i.e., cryptocurrencies—report their customers to the Internal Revenue Service so they can be taxed.
Businesskfgo.com

For bank regulators, tech giants are now too big to fail

LONDON (Reuters) – More than a decade on from the financial crisis, regulators are spooked once again that some companies at the heart of the financial system are too big to fail. But they’re not banks. This time it’s the tech giants including Google, Amazon and Microsoft that host a...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Binance: The crypto giant facing pressure from regulators

LONDON (Aug 19): Financial regulators across the world have targeted major cryptocurrency exchange Binance. Some have banned the platform from certain activities, while others have warned consumers that it was unlicensed to operate. Here are answers to some key questions on Binance, the world's biggest exchange by trading volumes, as...
Travelftnnews.com

IATA Travel Pass Accepts EU and UK Digital Covid Certificates

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced that the EU Digital COVID Certificate (DCC) and UK NHS COVID Pass can now be uploaded into IATA Travel Pass as verified proof of vaccination for travel. Travelers holding an EU DCC or UK NHS COVID Pass can now access accurate COVID-19...
Marketsbitcoin.com

Crypto Exchange Bitfront Said to End Korean Services Ahead of Tough New Regulations

U.S.-based crypto trading platform Bitfront is going to discontinue services in South Korea before stricter rules for the industry are enforced in September, Korean media reported. The exchange, a subsidiary of Japanese tech giant Line, is currently available to Korean traders. Line’s Bitfront Exchange to Discontinue Services for Korean Cryptocurrency...
Marketsbitcoin.com

Blockchain Entrepreneur to Regulators: 'Crypto Community a Useful Ally'

To many people, the year 2020 will probably go down in history as one of the most consequential of the century. After all, it was the year when governments, health professionals, and business owners all seemed to have a common goal: stopping the spread of Covid-19 at all costs. Indeed, in a majority of the cases, stopping the spread of the virus was said to require shutting down economies and forcing the scared masses to stay indoors. These measures, in turn, forced ordinary people to find ways to carry on with their lives without offending governments or without exposing themselves to the virus. It is these circumstances that brought to the fore the importance of an equally consequential innovation — blockchain technology.

