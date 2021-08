Update 1.46 is finally here for Marvel’s Avengers, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. The War for Wakanda expansion has arrived, bringing Black Panther to the game as a playable hero and adding Wakanda as the game’s latest biome. This expansion also adds two new villains to the game: Ulysses Claw and Crossbones. Along with the new story campaign centered around Black Panther, players will also be able to freely explore the Wakandan jungle biome and take on new War Zone missions and more. Here’s everything new with Marvel’s Avengers update 1.46.