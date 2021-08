“Time Marches On, there’s a lotta new/music and memories we’d be drinkin’ to/I think about it and I laugh until it hurts/Cuz I can hear you singin’ along to songs you never heard” That’s it. That’s the hook that got me. This is not the first time that Luke Bryan touched my soul with a song about remembering someone. “Drink A Beer” is one of my faves, but that was written by Chris Stapleton. “Songs You Never Heard” was written by Luke (along with Luke Laird and Josh Osborne) and is a direct tribute to his late brother, Chris.