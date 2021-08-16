Cancel
2016 Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat Ram 1500

Roanoke Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNice. NAV, Heated Leather Seats, 4x4, Tow Hitch, Smart Device Integration, Back-Up Camera, WiFi Hotspot, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP, Local Trade-In CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot. MP3...

2018 Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat Ram 1500

Very Nice. NAV, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Smart Device Integration, Apple CarPlay, Onboard Communications System, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP7... WHEELS: 20 X 8 ALUMINUM CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Navigation, 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration MP3...
2021 Diamond Black Crystal P/c Jeep Grand Cherokee L

Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, 3rd Row Seat, Navigation, Panoramic Roof, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850R... ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS. Summit trim, Diamond Black Crystal P/C exterior. EPA 25 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, 4x4,...
2020 Ivory White Tri-coat Pearlcoat Ram 1500

PRICED TO MOVE $1,400 below J.D. Power Retail! Very Nice, GREAT MILES 15,698! Sunroof, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, NAV, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM, 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Tow Hitch, Bed Liner SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input,...
2018 Granite Pearlcoat Dodge Challenger

PRICED TO MOVE $500 below J.D. Power Retail!, EPA 30 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Very Nice, LOW MILES - 32,702! SXT trim. Heated Seats, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, Smart Device Integration, Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Dual...
2018 Jazz Blue Pearlcoat Jeep Compass

EPA 30 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Very Nice, ONLY 31,533 Miles! Heated Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, Keyless Start, Bluetooth, 4x4, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP, COLD WEATHER GROUP, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 9HP48 AUTOMATIC... CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player,...
2019 Delmonico Red Pearlcoat Ram 1500

Very Nice, ONLY 32,097 Miles! PRICED TO MOVE $600 below J.D. Power Retail! Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Nav System, Hitch, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, 4x4, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, 3.92 REAR AXLE RATIO AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input,...
2016 Brilliant Silver Nissan Altima

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Altima 2.5, 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, Brilliant Silver, Charcoal w/Cloth Seat Trim, 16" x 7.0" Steel w/Full Covers Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, AM/FM radio, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. Odometer is 29238 miles below market average! 27/39 City/Highway MPG.
2018 Octane Red Pearlcoat Dodge Durango

Very Nice, LOW MILES - 28,243! Sunroof, NAV, Heated Leather Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Quad Seats, Power Liftgate, 2ND ROW FOLD/TUMBLE CAPTAIN CHAIRS, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP7... AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Navigation, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver...
2019 Patriot Blue Pearlcoat Ram 1500

Very Nice. 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP7... QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25Z BIG HORN/LONE... ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, Hitch, REMOTE START SYSTEM CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless...
2021 Soul Red Crystal Metallic Mazda CX-5

Soul Red Crystal Metallic 2021 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring AWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV® 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Mazda Connected Services, Blind Spot Monitoring System, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure System, Lane Keep Assist, Active Cruise Control, All-Weather Floor Mats, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bose 10-Speaker Premium Audio Sound System, Emergency communication system: MAZDA CONNECT, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Roof Rack Side Rails, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheel Locks, Wheels: 19" x 7J Aluminum Alloy.
2021 Jet Black Mica Mazda CX-5

Jet Black Mica 2021 Mazda CX-5 Signature AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 227hp Mazda Connected Services, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning System, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Active Cruise Control, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bose 10-Speaker Premium Audio Sound System, Emergency communication system: MAZDA CONNECT, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heads-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Heated/Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Leather Shift Knob, Mazda Navigation System, Memory seat, Nappa Leather Seat Trim, Navigation system: MAZDA CONNECT, Outside temperature display, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheel Locks, Wheels: 19" x 7J Aluminum Alloy.
2016 Midnight Black Metallic Toyota 4Runner

Clean CARFAX. Black 2016 Toyota 4Runner 4WD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC 4WD. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 17533 miles below market average!. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
2022 Lunar Silver Metallic Honda HR-V

4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5.436 Axle Ratio, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo Audio System (160-Watt), Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Wheels: 17" Silver-Painted Alloy.
2016 Labrador Black Pearl Mitsubishi Outlander

Black 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander GT 4WD 6-Speed Sportronic with Paddle-Shifters 3.0L SOHC V6 MIVEC 24V 6-Speed Sportronic with Paddle-Shifters, 4WD. * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ * 2016 KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and...
GM Teases Possible New Chevy Crate Engine

General Motors may have a new Chevy crate engine on the way, with the automaker posting a teaser clip for an unknown new Chevy performance product on its social media pages this week. The Chevy Performance Instagram page shared a video clip Tuesday of a mysterious V8-powered vehicle accelerating down...
1970 Chevy Chevelle SS 454 Is The Muscle Car King

Carlisle is offering up this impressive muscle car. Finding a clean example of a 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS LS6 454 these days is like finding a unicorn hidden among the horses. There are many variants of the Chevelle that were made during this time, but the 454 cubic inch LS6-powered ones were highly coveted beasts, that have the meat to keep up with the muscle car madness on the roads today. Example in this kind of condition are becoming harder to find by the day, and as soon as one becomes available for sale, they're usually gone by the next day.
This Is The Four-Seat Corvette Chevrolet Never Built

The C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is a radical departure from its predecessors. For the first time in its model history, the Corvette has adopted a mid-engine layout, resulting in improved performance and sharper handling. But this isn't the first time Chevrolet tried to take the Corvette in a radical new direction.
GM ‘Buckle to Drive’ Seatbelt Requirement Coming to 2022 SUVs, Full-Size Trucks

The standard feature will prevent the transmission from shifting out of Park unless the driver’s seatbelt is buckled. When teenagers are learning how to drive, all of the details they need to know can feel as confusing as a labyrinth. Until muscle memory takes over, they’re likely to forget something important, like buckling up. With that in mind, Chevrolet expanded its Teen Driver mode (a suite of features to keep kids safe behind the wheel) in 2019 to include a “Buckle to Drive” mode that won’t allow the driver to shift out of park unless the seat belt is properly buckled.
2021 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road review: A properly rugged midsize truck

For 16 years, the Toyota Tacoma has sat atop the midsize pickup truck sales charts thanks in part to its sterling reputation and excellent resale value. Even as the midsize truck class has grown in recent years to to include a reborn Ford Ranger and new Jeep Gladiator, the Toyota continues to rule the roost with a Tacoma lineup that encompasses more than 30 configurations all offering good looks, plenty of utility and proper on- and off-road capabilities. And after spending a week with what is now a 6-year-old truck, I'm reminded again of all the things that contribute to the Tacoma's lasting appeal.

