Life-Threatening Injuries Reported to Sioux Rapids Man In Accident Near Greenville

Clay County, IA (KICD) — A Sioux Rapids man was taken to the hospital for a life-threatening injury following an accident near Greenville this morning. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to the 4700 mile of 225th Avenue for a report of a one-vehicle accident, and upon investigation at the scene, it was determined that 24-year-old Alexander Vrieze of Sioux Rapids was driving a 1998 GMC Sierra southbound when the vehicle went into the east ditch where it collided with a tree stopping the vehicle instantly. Vrieze was able to exit the vehicle prior to it being engulfed in flames.