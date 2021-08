Yellowstone fans got great news on Wednesday when The Hollywood Reporter revealed casting for the Paramount+ prequel, titled 1883. The prequel is set to star Sam Elliott, Faith Hill, and Tim McGraw, amongst others. Academy Award nominee Elliott is going to star as Shea Brennan, who is described as a tough cowboy who is in charge of guiding the first Dutton family settlers to a new homestead in Montana. 1883 will feature the Dutton family when they go on a journey to one of the last, untamed parts of the country, the Great Plains. The journey will see the family attempting to forge a new path for themselves in Montana.