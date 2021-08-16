Selma Blair Offers Support To Her Friend Christina Applegate Amid MS Diagnosis

Christina Applegate recently shared that she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS). She asked for privacy from fans as she deals with the diagnosis. Her friend and fellow actress Selma Blair shared her support. Selma also struggles with MS.

The two stars worked together in 2002 in the movie The Sweetest Thing. Selma responded to Christina’s public tweet by saying, “Loving you always. Always here. As are our kids. Beating us up with love.”

Selma Blair offers support to friend Christina Applegate amid MS diagnosis

THE SWEETEST THING, Christina Applegate, Cameron Diaz, Selma Blair, 2002, (c) Columbia/courtesy Everett Collection

Selma has been very open with her MS diagnosis and journey since 2018. She wrote, “I have #multiplesclerosis. I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix, I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it. And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best.”

L to R SELMA BLAIR, CHRISTINA APPLEGATE and CAMERON DIAZ arriving at the world premiere of Columbia Pictures’ movie, “The Sweetest Thing” in New York. April 8, 2002 / acepixs/Image Collect

In addition to Christina and Selma, other stars with public MS diagnoses are Jack Osbourne, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, and Montel Williams.

We hope that Christina is doing well amid her diagnosis. It is great to see she has so much support.