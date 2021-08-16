Cancel
Former Hockey Coach Christopher Prew Pleads Guilty To Child Rape, Sexual Assault Charges

CBS Boston
CBS Boston
WINTHROP (CBS) — A former youth hockey coach from Marblehead pleaded guilty to several charges including child rape, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Monday. The plea occurred the same day jury selection in the trial against 34-year-old Christopher Prew was scheduled to begin.

Prew is accused of sexually assaulting eight boys while working as a private hockey coach. The victims were between ages seven and 13.

The judge sentenced Prew to 13-to-15 years in prison, followed by 10 years of probation. While on probation, he must stay away from the victims, stay out of Marblehead, wear a GPS monitoring device, have no unsupervised contact with children under 16, not work or volunteer with anyone under 18, complete a mental health evaluation and any treatment deemed necessary, complete sex offender treatment, and register as a sex offender.

According to the D.A., Prew worked as a private youth hockey coach in Marblehead and was able to develop relationships with numerous families whose sons played hockey. The assaults took place primarily between January 1, 2017, and February 5, 2018. On one occasion, he raped the victim.

Prew pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated rape of a child, 14 counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, and one count of attempted indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

He also faces similar charges out of Vermont and Middlesex County.

