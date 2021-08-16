Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Pokemon GO leak spills all the Alola, Galar, and Power Up Bonuses

By Chris Burns
Posted by 
SlashGear
SlashGear
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qsvyk_0bTImHSi00

This week we’re taking a peek at the latest leak of information for the game Pokemon GO. The latest bit of info comes courtesy of a deep dive into the APK files for the game and analysis by PokeMiners. In this collection of new info is a list of Pokemon that’ve been added to the game – or to the game’s files, to be more specific – they’re not quite active just yet. There we see the entirety of Alola and Galar region Pokemon – they’re all in!

Per the Pokeminers teardown posted this week, the rest of both the Alola region and the Galar region have been added to the files for Pokemon GO. That includes every single Pokemon from the games Pokemon Sword, Pokemon Shield, Pokemon Ultra Sun, and Pokemon Ultra Moon. They’re not all available as wild spawns in Pokemon GO just yet, but they’re all ready to go when called upon!

This update also adds code for a “default map zoom.” This could indicate that the user may be able to change the way they view the map in the game. If the user can modify their view in a manner significantly different from what they’re able to do today, this might suggest Niantic is open to the idea that there are more ways to play than one. This probably does not, but MIGHT, indicate that Niantic is considering the Pokemon GO protest as an indicator that Pokemon GO should be more accessible to more individuals in situations where mobility isn’t an option.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rpo63_0bTImHSi00

This update also includes a bunch of not-yet-live data for “Power Up Level.” Pokemon GO will likely modify the way Pokestops and Pokemon Gym locations work. Levels for Pokestops are included (unset, 0, 1, 2, 3), and it’s indicated that users will see bonuses based on buddy status. Users will see “Power Up Reward Bonus” including Item on Spin, Spawn, and Raid Pokeballs.

It’s likely the “AR Scan” bits included in this update suggest that Niantic will push users to scan Pokestops using their smartphone camera. This likely ties to Niantic’s recent acquisition of Scaniverse and their goal to 3D scan the entire planet.

Comments / 0

SlashGear

SlashGear

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spills#Smartphone#Camera#Pokeminers#Pokeminers#Pokemon Ultra Sun#Pokestops#Raid Pokeballs#Niantic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Pokemon GO strikes and punishments reversed with free Event Box

This week Niantic is reversing a bunch of incorrect strikes and punishments issued to players in the very recent past. To make up for the incorrect issue of punishments and strikes, the company is delivering a free Event Box in the in-game store. This Event Box contains 10x Premium Raid Passes, 10x Incense, 10x Raid Passes, and 10x Super Egg Incubators.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Pokemon GO maker responds to furious gamers, but it’s not what they want to hear

Earlier this month, Niantic reverted the changes it made to Pokemon GO at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. This included bringing the PokeStop and Pokemon Gym interaction distances back to their normal ranges, decreasing the number of gifts Buddy Pokemon grant, and reducing the effectiveness of incense when players are standing still. Niantic received a lot of pushback from the Pokemon GO community for this decision, primarily because of the changes to Gym and PokeStop interaction ranges.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Niantic Responds to Pokemon GO Boycott Threats

Pokemon GO fest may have just ended, but players are up in arms over a recent change by Niantic to the popular mobile augmented reality game. In response to the pandemic, Niantic introduced a change to the game last year where the range to interact with Pokestops was increased from 40 meters to 80. However, this change was recently reverted even amidst rising Delta variant concerns.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Power Up PokeStops and Gyms Feature is on the Way

Trainers, a new Power Up PokeStops and Gyms feature was discovered in Pokemon Go’s GM file and it seems like all players will get the bonuses at the Powered Up PokeStop or Gym. According to the world’s greatest Pokemon Go dataminers, a new Power Up PokeStops and Gyms feature is...
Video Gamessvg.com

Pokemon Go Is Making Changes After Backlash

"Pokémon Go" fans have been in an uproar over some of the game's most recent changes, and developer Niantic is finally taking their opinions into consideration. Recently, Niantic discontinued popular COVID-19-related Exploration Bonuses. These perks allowed for greater interactions between distanced players so they could engage safely through the ongoing pandemic. This feature also increased accessibility for disabled players. But after significant backlash about discontinued distanced gameplay, including a Change.org petition, Niantic has decided to take fan feedback seriously.
Video GamesSiliconera

Pokemon GO Boycott Results in Niantic Interaction Distance ‘Task Force’

On August 1, 2021, Niantic announced that Pokemon GO Poke Stop and Gym interaction distance would return to normal in New Zealand and the United States. Rather than 80 meters, the pandemic distance implemented to encourage social distancing and safety, it would be returned to the pre-pandemic 40 meters. Players responded with a Pokemon GO boycott on August 5, 2021. Niantic responded not with a return to 80km to accommodate safety concerns, but by forming a task force to investigate and make a decision on September 1, 2021.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock Part 3 Raids: Full List

Niantic Labs announced that the third part of the Ultra Unlock from the 2021 annual Pokemon GO Fest event will feature Galarian Pokemon. As part of the event, trainers will be able to engage with a host of new Raid bosses from the Galar region—including the legendary wolves, Zacian and Zamazenta. Never fear, as Niantic has set up Mega Raids with bosses sure to take down each without much trouble. Additionally, some will be released in their shiny variants for the first time ever.
Video GamesCNET

Pokemon Go developer responds to fan outcry over changes

Pokemon Go developer Niantic on Thursday responded to fan complaints about undoing changes it made to the PokeStop and gym ranges due to the pandemic. The ranges were extended last year to make playing the mobile game from home easier in lockdown. The community urged Niantic to reconsider its decision...
Video GamesGamespot

Removing Pokemon Go's Pandemic Bonuses Is A Mistake

As it had said it would, Niantic has rolled back some of the bonuses it implemented in Pokemon Go to make the game easier to play amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The studio had previously stated these bonuses were always intended to be temporary, so it was inevitable that they would one day be reverted. However, the decision to do so now, when the world is being roiled by another surge in COVID cases, is a grave mistake that's drawn widespread backlash from the community.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

All Pokemon Unite datamine leaks so far: Sylveon, Holowear, more

A Pokemon Unite datamine has revealed a flurry of content coming to the TiMi Studios MOBA. Here is a breakdown of everything that has leaked so far including Blissey annd Sylveon. Although Pokemon Unite officially launched on the Nintendo Switch in July 2021, some Trainers got to play the game...
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Pokemon Go PokeStop Nominations to be Suspended for a Week

Trainers, Niantic and Pokemon Go announced that PokeStop nominations will be suspended for a week beginning on August 11, 2021. Niantic announced on the Wayfarer forum that starting on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, Pokemon Go players will not be able to nominate PokeStop for a week. There will be maintenance on this feature and may affect your Pokemon Go and Wayfarer experience.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Zamazenta Pokemon GO: How to Catch

Niantic Labs recently announced the debut of Zamazenta, the legendary Pokemon from Sword and Shield, in Pokemon GO's Ultra Unlock Part 3 event featuring the Galar region. Alongside its partner Zacian, Zamazenta is among a collection of fan-favorite Pokemon from the Galar region that were brought in thanks to Hoopa's mischief. According to the official blog post, Skwovet, Greedent, Wooloo, Dubwool, and Falinks will all be making their Pokemon GO debuts during Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield. The event will run from Aug. 20 at 10:00 am local time to Aug. 31 at 8:00 pm local time.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Can Shellos be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

There are lots of shiny variants to existing Pokemon, but can Shellos be shiny in Pokemon GO? With two upcoming spotlight hours devoted to both forms of the Sea Slug Pokemon, players are readying their Poke Balls and clearing their schedules to capture both variants of Shellos, and maybe, just strike it gold with a possible shiny.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

The best moveset for Flareon in Pokemon Go

You can pick several evolutions for Eevee in Pokémon Go, although you don’t always have a choice. Eevee can turn into Flareon; it could also end up becoming a Jolteon or Vaporeon. If you do receive a Flareon, you’re likely to be using it against Team Rocket team members or in PvE raids. You rarely want to use Flareon in PvP battles unless it’s smaller competitions. When using Flareon, you want to teach it the best moves. This guide details the best moveset to teach Flareon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy