Pokemon GO leak spills all the Alola, Galar, and Power Up Bonuses

This week we’re taking a peek at the latest leak of information for the game Pokemon GO. The latest bit of info comes courtesy of a deep dive into the APK files for the game and analysis by PokeMiners. In this collection of new info is a list of Pokemon that’ve been added to the game – or to the game’s files, to be more specific – they’re not quite active just yet. There we see the entirety of Alola and Galar region Pokemon – they’re all in!

Per the Pokeminers teardown posted this week, the rest of both the Alola region and the Galar region have been added to the files for Pokemon GO. That includes every single Pokemon from the games Pokemon Sword, Pokemon Shield, Pokemon Ultra Sun, and Pokemon Ultra Moon. They’re not all available as wild spawns in Pokemon GO just yet, but they’re all ready to go when called upon!

This update also adds code for a “default map zoom.” This could indicate that the user may be able to change the way they view the map in the game. If the user can modify their view in a manner significantly different from what they’re able to do today, this might suggest Niantic is open to the idea that there are more ways to play than one. This probably does not, but MIGHT, indicate that Niantic is considering the Pokemon GO protest as an indicator that Pokemon GO should be more accessible to more individuals in situations where mobility isn’t an option.

This update also includes a bunch of not-yet-live data for “Power Up Level.” Pokemon GO will likely modify the way Pokestops and Pokemon Gym locations work. Levels for Pokestops are included (unset, 0, 1, 2, 3), and it’s indicated that users will see bonuses based on buddy status. Users will see “Power Up Reward Bonus” including Item on Spin, Spawn, and Raid Pokeballs.

It’s likely the “AR Scan” bits included in this update suggest that Niantic will push users to scan Pokestops using their smartphone camera. This likely ties to Niantic’s recent acquisition of Scaniverse and their goal to 3D scan the entire planet.